Boy Scout Troop 317 Court of Honor

The Boy Scouts of Troop 317 held their Court of Honor and Christmas Party on Dec. 9 at Holy Redeemer Healy Hall in Montrose. During the party many scouts were recognized and their achievements of the last few months celebrated. The Court was presided by Senior Patrol Leader (SPL) Allister Quizon, and Rowan Fitzgerald led the attendees in a solemn prayer. The opening ceremony was conducted by Julie Molina (committee chairperson) amid a gathering of scouts, leaders, parents, relatives and friends.

For their hard work and dedication to the ideals of scouting, Scoutmaster Roly Quizon had the honor of presenting rank advancements to the following scouts: Rowan Fitzgerald (Second Class rank), Sean Salazar (Star Scout), and Allister Quizon (Life Scout). These scouts exemplified themselves by living the Scout Oath and Law, performing service to others, as well as demonstrating leadership skills.