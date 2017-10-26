A Dazzling Night Planned



It’s a night for the stars! On Saturday, Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Valley View Elementary School will hold its second annual Gratitude Gala at La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. Attendees will walk the red carpet, dance to music provided by SoCal DJ celebrity Brandi Garcia, and bid on items at the silent auction. The Gratitude Gala is hosted by the Valley View Education Foundation and all proceeds will support performing arts at Valley View.

Tickets are still available for $42 (plus processing fees) and can be purchased at http://vvgala.eventbrite.com.