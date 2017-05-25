YOUTH NOTES

CVHS Senior Reflections

Crescenta Valley High School Senior Reflections for the Class of 2017 will take place on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. in the MacDonald Auditorium. Senior Reflections is a must-attend event enabling the 2017 graduates to reflect on their high school experiences at CVHS.

This program (a very important senior-centered event) will feature seniors, senior class offices, faculty and staff as they share their aspirational thoughts and inspirational memories with music, elocution and pictorial fanfare. The talented participants will showcase what it means to be part of the CVHS family – a community of students, staff and family exchanging support, guidance and encouragement – all while fostering a lifelong education.

Everyone – seniors, family, friends, students and staff – are invited to attend this hour-long event. There is no limit on the number of invitees. Photos with favorite students (outfitted in cap and gown) are welcome if not encouraged before, during and after the program.

For more information, contact Frances Mencia at cfmencia@sbcglobal.net.

The MacDonald Auditorium is located at 4400 Ramsdell Ave. in La Crescenta.

Registration Open for LCPC Parent Ed Fall Program

Registration for La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education fall program is now open. Entering its 39th year, Parent Ed offers 14 classes for parents of children 0-18 that provide education, friendship, and sustenance. Classes meet weekly September through May and attract approximately 400 participants from 22 different cities. Classes fill up fast, so don’t wait to register!

Please go to www.lacanadapc.org/parented for class listings, staff bios, and online registration. Scholarships and payment plans are available online. Affordable childcare is offered during all class times.

La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill in La Cañada.