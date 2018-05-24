Teachers Celebrated at Dunsmore

Teacher Appreciation Week at Dunsmore Elementary School began with a tribute on the Wall of Heroes in the teachers’ lounge. Teachers were treated to Superhero smoothies, gift cards, flowers and a relaxing 10-minute chair message. The celebrations continued with a yogurt breakfast and a staff luncheon to end the week. Teachers also had their doors decorated to brighten their week.

The Dunsmore PTA made the recognition possible as a token of its appreciation for all the teachers do for the students and the community.

Since 1984, National PTA has designated one week in May as a special time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating children. PTA events at the national, state and local levels celebrate the outstanding contributions teachers make during the week of May 7-11.

Contributed by Viehanoosh NAZARIAN