YOUTH Notes

Information and Applications Coming Available for Clark Magnet HS

Information is available for private school students residing in Glendale interested in enrolling at Clark Magnet High School in August. Information can be found at www.gusdmagnetandflag.com, at the Clark Magnet High School office at 4747 New York Ave. in La Crescenta and at any of the district’s four middle schools: Roosevelt, Rosemont, Toll or Wilson; at the Student Support Services Office, Room 203, at the Administration Center, 223 N. Jackson St. in Glendale.

Applications will be available online as of Jan. 14, 2017. Those who do not have Internet access can complete the online application in person at the Student Support Services Office by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2017.

The deadline for submitting an online application is Jan. 31, 2017. Applications submitted after Jan. 31 will not be included in the electronic lottery but will be placed on a separate waiting list.

Approximately 325 students will be accepted into the ninth grade class. If more qualified students apply than there are openings, an electronic lottery will be conducted to fill the class.

Parent information meetings for parents from any middle school will be held at the following sites:

• Roosevelt Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

• Wilson Middle School on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

• Toll Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:00 p.m.

• Clark EXPO on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.gusdmagnetandflag.com or call (818) 241-3111, Ext. 1236.