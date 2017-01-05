LCPC Parent Education Board Announces New Class

Second semester for LCPC Parent Education’s 15 classes for parents of children 0-18 begins the week of Jan. 10. In addition to the classes already in session, LCPC Parent Education introduces its New Babies class. The New Babies class (for babies born after Aug. 1, 2016) will begin the week of Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be taught by experienced teacher and mother of seven Nanette Brown.

The LCPC Parent Education open house is from Jan. 17 to Jan. 27. All parents of children ages infant to 18 are invited to experience a free trial class.

In the holiday spirit of mixing business with pleasure, the LCPC Parent Education board, ministry support team, and staff met at the La Cañada home of Ashley Barrett on Dec. 12 for a year-end Christmas party and joint board/staff meeting. The evening was filled with good food, fellowship, reflection, planning, and prayer in anticipation of the year ahead. In attendance were Ashley Barrett, Amanda Baughman, Anne Bierling, Nanette Brown, Margaret Caldwell, Hillary Clayburgh, Jana De Gange, Katie Enney, Heather Ehrhart, Lynne Graves, Katrina Harbers, Jina Khachik, Maggie Mason, Charlotte Miller, Nicole Ravana, Jan Roberts, Angela Shepherd-Isagholian, Ashley Smith, Maria Strong, Paige Thatcher, Tracy Tobias, Fiama Traxler, Carol Van Citters, Jana Van Dyck and Meg Wade.

To sign up for a class, learn more, or experience a free LCPC class, visit www.lacanadapc.org/parented or call (818) 790-6708 x 205. Classes meet weekly September through May and attract approximately 400 participants from 20 different cities. La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

Contributed by Katie ENNEY