Girls on the Run Celebrates Season End

On Dec. 11, Monte Vista’s Girls on the Run team participated in a 5K run at Dockweiler State Beach. Nearly 2,000 people participated from all corners of LA County to celebrate the end of the fall season of Girls on the Run, a nationwide program that uses the power of running to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

Girls on the Run is a transformational physical activity based positive youth development program for girls in third through eighth grades. They teach life skills through dynamic interactive lessons and running games. The program culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K running event. The goal of the program is to unleash confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness. More information can be found at gotrla.org.