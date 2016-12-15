CVHS Teacher Brent Beerman Presents ‘Another Washington Affair’

By Vincent PAGE

Imagine meeting someone online during a busy workday. Due to the distance between you two, you are unable to meet and take your relationship to the next level. Eventually you two fall for each other despite never meeting each other. Sounds odd, doesn’t it? Now put that situation in the 1990s amid the President Bill Clinton sex scandal and you have “Another Washington Affair.”

“Another Washington Affair” was written by Crescenta Valley High School theater teacher Brent Beerman. Beerman tells the story of two government employees who meet while transferring an intern – Monica Lewinksy – from the White House where Sydney Minsk (Jonathan Medina) works to the Pentagon where Nancy Davis (Jennifer Lee Laks) works. While the idea of two people falling in love via the Internet may seem improbable, in Beerman’s tale it is easy to understand how, through a sequence of online conversations, the pair fall for each other. The chemistry between the key actors plays a major part in this. Both Medina and Lee Laks have a firm grasp of the script and their roles.

Though their relationship seems odd at first, eventually one realizes how beautiful it is at the core. The couple goes through the same problems two people who live together would. Both characters share mutual interests, quirky jokes and are passionate, emotional people. Their two personalities blend smoothly once they finally meet in person, as Medina and Lee Laks bring genuine and raw emotions to every meeting.



One might assume a play would drag on that centers around two people instant messaging in a chat room, but due to its fast pace “Another Washington Affair” keeps the audience engaged. Both characters go through life-changing moments during the two-year span of the play, which keeps viewers interested. It also gives the audience a peripheral view of what is going on with the Clinton affair and other government officials’ secret rendezvous.

The set seemed a little awkward and crowded at first, but as the show progressed it became clear that what appeared to be a disorganized living room were two symmetrical offices belonging to the online lovers.

The show is directed by Kay Cole who has been directing the CVHS musical for years now. CVHS students Mara Tatevosian and Maddy Sommers were both production assistants for the show.

“Another Washington Affair” runs through this weekend. Starting times are 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Avery Schreiber Theatre, 4934 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. For ticket information, call (818) 679-6160.