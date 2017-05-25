Stravinsky and Strauss Await Local Listeners

By Nestor CASTIGLIONE

The works that sent forth the name of Stravinsky into the world as a composer were a trio of ballets that he composed near the beginning of his career before World War I. But it was in a location far removed from his early triumphs – separated by 6,000 miles, 60 years and the passing of one of the most tumultuous centuries in history – where the composer put the finishing touches on one of his visionary final scores.

From Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, under its music director Gustavo Dudamel, will be playing Stravinsky’s final major work, the “Requiem Canticles,” as the header of a trio of weekend concerts. The concerts, the first weekend of the orchestra’s end-of-year celebration of the music and surrounding world of Béla Bartók, will also include the Hungarian composer’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” with soloist Yuja Wang and the “Glagolitic Mass” by Leoš Janáček. Joining the orchestra will be the Los Angeles Master Chorale in the Stravinsky and Janáček.

The concerts will take place at the orchestra’s home, the Walt Disney Hall (111 S. Grand Ave., Downtown Los Angeles). Ticket prices start at $80. To obtain tickets and more information, please go online to http://www.laphil.com/tickets/calendar-fullseason or call (323) 850-2000.

Closer to home, on Wednesday, May 31 violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and pianist Brendan White will be performing a recital of Richard Strauss’ early “Violin Sonata in E-flat, Op. 18” as part of the Glendale Noon Concerts.

The work’s beguiling lyricism is reflective of the 24-year-old composer’s romance with the woman who would become his future wife, soprano Pauline de Ahna.

The recital will take place at the sanctuary of the Glendale City Church (610 E. California Ave., corner with Isabel Street) at 12:10 p.m. and end at 12:40 p.m. As with all of the Glendale Noon Concerts, admission is free to the public.

For more information on the event, please visit http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com/ or call Victoria Lucero at (818) 244-7241.