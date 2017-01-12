To kick off the new year a family-friendly musical fantasy set in the fictional Middle Eastern city of Agrabah will come to life on the Main Stage of CASA 0101 Theater in Boyle Heights as a beloved Disney princess finds true love with a commoner boy with a magic carpet in a land inhabited with a bigger-than-life genie, royal translators and trouble makers, and fast-talking comedic bilingual animal sidekicks!

CASA 0101 Theater and TNH Productions, in association with Councilmember Gilbert A. Cedillo, City of Los Angeles, 1st District, present the musical, Disney’s “Aladdin Dual Language Edition/Edición De Lenguaje Dual.”

Ken Cerniglia, dramaturg and literary manager for Disney Theatrical Productions, said, “Our dramaturgical mission for ‘Aladdin Dual Language Edition/Edición De Lenguaje Dual’ was to weave two languages into the plot while making sure that both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking audiences could follow the story. We hewed closely to the text and structure of Disney’s ‘Aladdin Jr.,’ adapted for the stage by Bryan Louiselle and Jim Luigs, but amplified the show with a new back-story.”

Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” recently closed its successful run at Disney’s California Adventure.

In Disney’s “Aladdin Dual Language Edition/Edición De Lenguaje Dual” everyone in the fictional city of Agrabah used to be able to speak two languages. When the evil Jafar, the Sultan’s grand vizier, first finds a genie’s magic lamp one day, he wishes to divide Agrabah by language so that the people of the palace speak one language and the people in the streets speak another (hence, Spanish and English respectively). However, Jafar speaks both languages, giving him more power. Before making another wish, Jafar, annoyed with his pet parrot Iago throws the lamp out the window and, while doing so, spills some magic “fluency” dust on Iago. The lamp’s dust also enables two other animals, Princess Jazmín’s pet tiger Rajah and Aladdin’s pet monkey Abu to also speak human languages.

To help the audience follow this class conflict adventure, “royal translators” serve as narrators and facilitate official state communication, while the multi-lingual animals translate more intimate conversations.

The production will be presented on CASA 0101 Theater’s Main Stage, 2102 E. First St. (at St. Louis Street directly across the street from the Hollenbeck Police Station), Boyle Heights. A pay-what-you-can preview performance will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. The musical will be presented for a six-week run from Jan. 13 through Feb. 19 on Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Tickets during the six-week run are $30 per person for general admission; $25 for students and seniors; and $20 for Boyle Heights residents with ID. For tickets, call the CASA 0101 Theater box office at (323) 263-7684,

email tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online at www.casa0101.org. Group discounts are available by calling the box office.

This show is recommended for families. Advance reservations are highly encouraged. The running time of the show is 80 minutes without intermission.