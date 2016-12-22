CALENDAR This

JEWEL CITY KNITTING NEWS

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Scholl Canyon Estates,1551 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale. Membership is free. Knitters, crocheters and those who wish to learn are welcome. For more information, visit www.jewelcityknitters.com or email susandietel@yahoo.com.

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit & Crochet on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr., Glendale, (818) 548-2046. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation. For more information, visit www.jewelcityknitter.com or email sandra.canfield@yahoo.com.



NOON CONCERTS OPEN TO PUBLIC

Glendale Noon Concerts is a free admission concert series that takes place every first and third Wednesday from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. at the sanctuary of Glendale City Church.

The next concert is on Jan. 4 and features the Claude Bolling Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio, No.1 with Ruth Kasckow, flute, Alan Geier, piano, Leslie Baker, bass and Ken Park, drums.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com or call (818) 244-7241.

Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave. (at Isabel) in Glendale.

FIVE MASTERS ON MUSIQUES ROSTER

The next presentation of Salon de Musiques is on Jan. 8 and features the music of Russian masters Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Anton Arensky, Dmitri Shostakovitch and Sergei Taneyev. The concert will be performed by Summer Hassan, soprano, Jessica Guideri, violin, Jason Issokson, violin, Jonathan Moerschel, viola, Jacob Braun, cello, Vijay Venkatesh, piano and Francois Chouchan, piano. An informal Q&A with the artists will follow the performance and a gourmet high tea buffet provided by Patina with French champagne will be served.

Tickets are $45 for students, and $85 general admission that includes buffet and champagne. To reserve a ticket, visit LeSalondeMusiques.com or call (310) 498-0257.

The performance takes place at 4 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, fifth floor, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

COYOTE TALK AT NEXT CV SIERRA CLUB MEETING

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club will present Ken Pellman who will be speaking on “Living Side-by-Side With Coyotes.” His presentation is on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library.

Pellman is the public information officer for the County of Los Angeles Dept. of Agricultural Commission, which manages coyotes in unincorporated areas and cities that contract with the department. Also on the program is Dana Stangel, a wildlife advocate, who heads her own non-profit, Teranga Ranch, teaching the public the benefits of local wildlife.

The program begins following news of conservation and outings. This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. Please contact Wayne Fisher, program chair, for further information at (818) 353-4181.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta

MAPS TOPIC OF LITTLE LANDERS MEETING

Glen Creason will be the speaker at the Jan. 14 meeting of Bolton Hall Museum and the Little Landers Historical Society. Creason has been the map librarian for the Los Angeles Public Library for the past 27 years and a reference librarian in the History Dept. since 1979. He was a co-curator of the landmark map exhibit “Los Angeles Unfolded” in 2009 and in October 2010 he published the book “Los Angeles in Maps” for Rizzolli International. A native Angeleno and a UCLA graduate, Creason has written about local history, maps and popular culture for many local publications.

The meeting is free to attend, though a $3 per person donation is appreciated. The meeting is at

1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

MELT METHOD AUTHOR AT FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse welcomes New York Times bestselling author and nationally recognized manual therapist Sue Hitzmann. She will share “The MELT Method – A Breakthrough Self-Treatment System to Eliminate Chronic Pain, Erase the Signs of Aging, and Feel Fantastic in Just

10 Minutes a Day!” The book, originally published in 2013, was released in paperback in September 2016 and includes updated information and research.

“The MELT Method” has sparked a pain-free revolution. Just 10 minutes of easy-to-learn MELT techniques three times a week using Hitzmann’s personally developed soft roller and small balls helps reduce chronic pain and tension caused by the dehydration of the connective tissue that’s created by repetitive, daily movements. This accumulated tension, which Hitzmann refers to as “stuck stress,” is treated by rehydrating the supportive tissue to help people stay youthful, active and healthy for a lifetime – no matter age, fitness level, or goals.

For more information, contact Gail Mishkin at (818) 790-0717.

Flintridge Bookstore and Coffeehouse is located at 1010 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and the Angeles Crest Highway. Parking is in the rear of the store.

THE COLLECTIVISTS AT BRAND LIBRARY

The Brand Library & Art Center hosts six of Los Angeles’ leading art-collectives from Jan. 21 through March 11 in a show conceived and organized by curator Kara W. Tomé. The exhibition, titled The Collectivists, marks a moment in time in which a vast number of artists are joining together to take greater control of their means of production and presentation.

Exemplifying this zeitgeist are the six collectives and artist-run spaces featured in the exhibition: Durden & Ray, Eastside International, Manual History Machines, Monte Vista Projects, Tiger Strikes Asteroid and the Association of Hysteric Curators. Each group will curate and display their members’ work, or present public programs in keeping with their missions. Over sixty artists will be represented in the show and nearly a dozen public events will be presented.

Opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For details on each exhibitor, visit www.brandlibrary.org.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

ORANGE INFLUENCE PRESENTED

The Lanterman House and the La Cañada Flintridge Library hosts author David Boulé discussing and signing “The Orange and the Dream of California” on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the La Cañada Flintridge Library.

“The Orange and the Dream of California” takes a lively, literary and extraordinarily visual look at the symbiotic and highly symbolic relationship between the Golden State and its “golden apple.” Untold thousands of adventurers and health-seekers came west in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, lured by postcards of orange blossoms juxtaposed to snow-capped mountains. Orange juice became the way to start every day after Sunkist spread the word that drinking a California orange was not only as sweet and delicious as eating one, but held the promise to a healthy life. The orange became a symbol of everything California promised, and California became the center of the Orange Empire.

Boulé traces the orange’s roots back to Southeast Asia and brings the world of the orange and California alive in words and pictures, including the spirit, the optimism, the whimsy, and the innovation of the many ambitious nonconformists involved in making the orange the symbol of California’s dream.

For more information about the event call (818) 790-3330.

For more information about the book visit http://www.angelcitypress.com/products/orng.

La Cañada Flintridge Library, 4545 Oakwood Ave.

GLA ANNOUNCES HONOREES

The Glendale Latino Association Installation & Awards Luncheon will take place on Feb. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club. The Glendale Latino Association will honor

•Man of the Year – Robert Castro, Chief of Police, Glendale Police Department

•Woman of the Year – Nancy Guillen, Business Woman

•Business of the Year – Verdugo Jobs Center

Individual tickets are $75. For ticket information, contact Ani Pogossian at (818) 548-2005 or via email apogossian@glendaleca.gov.

Glendale Latino Association’s purpose is to provide scholarships to local students who have demonstrated educational excellence and extraordinary citizenship, to promote activities that improve education, and bring together businesses and professionals.

To learn more about the Glendale Latino Association and its 2017 honorees visit http://www.glendalelatinoassociation.com/about/

Oakmont Country Club is located at 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale 91208.

PLANNING ‘BRAS FOR

A CAUSE’

The 14th Annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser will be held on April 29, 2017 at the Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. All are invited to support this year’s event, “Embrace the Goddess in You,” by attending and/or sponsoring the event.

Soroptimist International of Glendale’s mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Its

vision is to see that women and girls in the local community and around the world have the resources and opportunities needed to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

Proceeds raised from the event will help support breast cancer and other women’s healthcare services in the local area and provide nonprofit organizations with financial grants for programs directed at helping women and girls – programs that empower and educate young women to be the best they can be and to give them the tools they need to be successful in life.

For more information, contact Jory Potts, Soroptimist International of Glendale sponsorship chair, at (310) 922-2618 or via email at JPOTTS@CBank.com.

LOCAL YOGA CLASS

Gentle/level one yoga classes continue on Friday mornings at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of Mountains Church.

This class will improve joint mobility, flexibility, muscle strength and balance and will include some restorative yoga poses to help the body heal its own aches and pains by engaging the parasympathetic system. Sessions will be 75 minutes. Instructor is experienced in many forms of yoga. Please bring mat.

Cost is $15 cash.

Questions? Contact maiedell45@gmail.com or call (818) 298-4589.

St. Luke’s is located at 2563 Foothill Blvd., at the corner of Rosemont, in La Crescenta.

FOOTHILLS COMMUNITY TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club meets 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday night at 10700 Hillrose Circle in Sunland. Guests are always welcome at no charge.

Toastmasters International is a 91-plus-year-old worldwide organization of small neighborhood, company, community or organization sponsored clubs where people practice and get training in public speaking and leadership skills.

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club is the only official chapter in the Foothills area stretching from La Cañada Flintridge to Sylmar.

Anyone interested in visiting or learning more about the club should contact fctmclub@gmail.com or visit www.foothillscommunitytoastmasters.club.

FREE DANCE CLASSES AT SUNLAND REC CENTER

The community is invited to take part in free Tuesday night dance classes at Sunland Recreation Center. Dances include Zumba, hip-hop and swing. No prior knowledge or experience required.

Couples and families are encouraged to attend.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunland Rec Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd., Sunland

FREE STROKE SUPPORT GROUP, AND HEART LECTURE

A stroke support group hosted by Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rehabilitation Conference Room on the third floor of the hospital.

The support group is open to caregivers, family members, friends and stroke survivors and will help with communication, education, and coping styles while building friendships, solving problems and sharing resources and experience.

RSVP by calling (818) 502-4725.

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital is located at 1420 S. Central Ave. in Glendale.

COURSES AVAILABLE ON RELIEVING FINANCIAL STRESS

Life Improvement Courses are offered on “Principles of Prosperity,” “How to Obtain Financial Security” and “Overcoming Financial Stress” at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills.

These courses help empower a person with the knowledge to overcome financial stress to prosper in life. Each course is $50, is done at the individual’s own pace and timing is flexible. A stress-free financial future can be attained and having the right knowledge can make all the difference.

These are just a few of the life improvement courses offered. Others available address various subjects. The classes are open Monday-Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information contact (818) 957-1500.

Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (entrance off Market Street, behind in parking lot).

FOOTHILLS PRO GROUP

The Foothills Professional Group meets every Wednesday morning from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Leon Lounge and Café. The group provides a structured and supportive system of giving and receiving business. It does so by providing an environment in which participants develop personal relationships with many other qualified business professionals. By establishing this “formal” relationship with other people, you may have the opportunity to substantially increase your business.

The cost is $15, which includes breakfast.

Leon Lounge and Café is located at 2519 Cañada Blvd., Glendale.

DBSA OFFERS SUPPORT GROUP

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) has a support group meeting every Tuesday at Vallejo Drive Adventist Church in Glendale every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. DBSA provides hope, help, and support through peer-based, recovery oriented empowering services, and resources when people need them and how they need to receive them.

For more information, call Wanda Sellers at (818) 352-4346, email dbsalosangelesne@yahoo.com or visit dbsalosangelesne.org.

Vallejo Drive Adventist Church, 300 Vallejo Dr., Room 106 in Glendale.

NEWS FROM FRIENDS OF THE SUNLAND-TUJUNGA BRANCH LIBRARY

The bookstore of the Friends of the Sunland-Tujunga branch of the library, which is located inside the library, is filled with used books on almost every subject. There are books on psychology, religion, self-help, cooking, classics and many more subjects. It is open during library hours (except evenings). Prices range from 10 cents to a few dollars. All books are donated.

All monies collected from the sale of these books support the Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library in purchasing new books, DVDs and equipment. The Friends also supports programs for children and young adults as well as adults. It is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations are tax deductible. Arrangements can be made to pick up large donations. Call the library at (818) 352-4481 to schedule a pick-up.

Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library, 7771 Foothill Blvd., Tujunga

TOPS OFFERS LOCAL MEETINGS

T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – is a self-accountability group meeting held every Monday. Weigh in is from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An hour meeting follows in the education building of Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore (at Santa Carlotta). For more information, call and leave a message for T.O.P.S. at (818) 957-8442.

A meeting is also held in Sunland on Thursdays. Weigh-in is at

6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. at

New Hope Community Church, 10438 Oro Vista St., Sunland. Contact Jeanie Druebert at

(818) 353-5015.

FREE DIABETES COMMUNITY EDUCATION CLASS

The Diabetes Care Center at Glendale Adventist Medical Center invites the community to a free diabetes community education class held every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital (Committee Room A).

Participants will learn more about living with diabetes – care and treatment, healthy eating strategies – the importance of blood glucose monitoring and AIC and tools for healthy life style to reduce the risk of complications.

For more information or to RSVP, call (818) 409-8100.

Glendale Adventist Medical Center (Committee Room A – Ground Floor), 1509 Wilson Terrace, Glendale

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP AT Y

The Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, in partnership with the La Leche League, is hosting a monthly lactation and infant development support group to help support new mothers. This monthly group meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-1 p.m. This group is free and open to the community and will answer all breastfeeding-related questions that new mothers may have.

The Y is also offering a Mindful Parenting Course designed to help parents connect to their children and raise them to thrive. This course is adapted from the work of Dan Siegal, M.D and will focus on reducing daily stress while connecting with your child. The classes meet weekly on Tuesdays. The course is open to all and there is a fee to attend.

For more information, contact the Y at (818) 790-0123.

The Y is located at 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada