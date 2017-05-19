CALENDAR This

NATURAL SELECTIONS AT BRAND LIBRARY

Brand Library & Art Center invites the public to the opening reception of “Natural Selections” an exhibition that celebrates the instinctive abilities of five artists: Amabelle Aguiluz, Sarajo Frieden, Wakana Kimura, Karin Lanzoni and Hiroko Yoshimoto. Purely non-representational or suggestively figurative, the works in this exhibition are deeply felt and allusive. Created in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, and installation, the works are inspirited by nature with vivid compositions of organic complexity. Intuitive forms emerge, driven by the technical facility of each artist, engaging the viewer in the thought provoking pursuit of meaning.

The opening reception is free and all artists will be in attendance. The exhibition will be on view through July 1.

Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

‘ROCK ‘N’ ROLL WITH VIOLETS’

The Montrose and Burbank African Violet Societies, along with the African Violet Council of Southern California, presents “Rock ‘n’ Roll with Violets” on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Descanso Gardens (Van de Kamp Hall). There is an admission to the gardens but not the show. Please come and spend the day at the gardens.

There will be African violets, other plants and supplies available for sale, members to answer any questions and an education table.

For more information, call (818) 951-3597, (323) 236-0104, (661) 940-3990 or reference www.burbankfricanviolets.weebly.com www.montroseafricanviolets.weebly.com www.descansogardens.org

Descanso Gardens (Van de Kamp Hall), 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

JEWEL CITY FUN & FITNESS DAY

The Noon Rotary Club of Glendale will host its 5th annual Jewel City Fun & Fitness Day on Sunday, May 21 at the Glendale YMCA. This free family-oriented, community festival will start at 7 a.m. with three different fitness bicycle rides, ranging from 15 to 40 miles and include a new gravel adventure route. The scenic route, which travels through Pasadena will start and end at the Glendale YMCA. Cyclists can register for the ride at jewelcityride.com. A $35 registration fee includes a ride souvenir, raffle ticket and lunch.

At 9 a.m., a free family fun ride takes

off with a police escort through downtown Glendale. The rides are all capped off with a free Glendale Family Fest, which features free games and giveaways, live music, a rock climbing wall, free yoga and Zumba and live performances. Food will also be available for purchase. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glendale YMCA, located at 140 N. Louise Street in Glendale.

For more information, call Event Coordinator Sevada Hemelians at (818) 335-6585 or go online to www.jewelcityride.com.

AAUW MEETING, LUNCH

The Pasadena branch of the Association of University Women will hold a general meeting on Saturday, May 20, and will install new officers for the year ahead. At the luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s City Club, a Tech Trek report will show that 11 students have been chosen to attend Tech camp at Whittier College this summer.

Lunch $21, reservations to Gloria Reynolds, (626) 798-3896 or gloriareynolds4588@att.net.

Women’s City Club, 160 N. Oakland, Pasadena

JEWEL CITY FLUTE CHOIR TO PERFORM

The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation will once again host the local Jewel City Flute Choir for its spring concert in the Lanterman gardens on Saturday, May 20 at 2 pm. The flute choir performs under the direction of its new director, Darrin Thaves, a local conductor and musician who has an extensive background in music.

Admission to the concert is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. For more information about the concert, visit lantermanfoundation.org.

BANDORAMA AT CALTECH

The Caltech-Occidental concert band and jazz band present their 37th Annual Bandorama on May 19-20 at 8 p.m. in Ramo Auditorium.

The Caltech-Occidental concert band, under the direction of Glenn D. Price, concludes its 2016-17 season with a diverse program spanning three centuries, featuring composers from Germany, Macedonia, the U.S. and the Netherlands. It will be joined by the exciting Caltech jazz band, directed by Barb Catlin.

Admission is free and no tickets are required.

For more information, call (626) 395-3295.

BRAND ASSOCIATES’ DANCE SERIES

This Brand Associates’ Dance Series event presents top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional performance spaces around Brand Library. Audiences will move through the venue and select their own vantage points from which to view the dancers. These interactive events will be followed by a reception and an opportunity to meet the artists.

On Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m. is Invertigo Dance Theatre; on Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. is Szalt; and on Saturday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m. is Viver Brasil.

The performances are free and open to the public. Seating is limited. An accessible entrance and parking is located on the east side of the building. For more information contact, Caley Cannon, art librarian, at (818) 548-2010 or email ccannon@glendaleca.gov.

Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

‘THE RISE AND FALL OF GOOD JOBS’

Rick Wartzman, a senior advisor at the Drucker Institute, will speak to the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club on Sunday, May 21. The meeting runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Chafee Hall at The Center for Spiritual Living in La Crescenta.

Wartzman is the author of a new book, “The End of Loyalty,” on the subject of jobs in America that explores the forces that changed work – and helped lead to the rise of Donald Trump.

Club business will include a vote on whether to support Jon Ossoff, a Democratic congressional candidate in a hot race in Georgia, and an invitation for the Club’s many new members to join in the Fiesta Days Parade.

The Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club serves the Crescenta Valley and Sunland-Tujunga.

The meeting is open to everyone and is free of charge. For more information, the Club’s website is http://canadacrescentadems.org.

Chafee Hall at The Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. (at Santa Carlotta), La Crescenta

ATTENTION MUSIC LOVERS

Dr. Ted Stern, a professor of music, is conducting music appreciation classes for adults in the community. This ongoing series is for musicians and non-musicians alike and explores the histories of composers and their music. This new series of classes will cover the topic “A New Appreciation of Music – Surprises from the Internet (beginning in 1850 with Brahms and his contemporaries).”

The classes will be held each Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 23 through Aug. 1 at the Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church cultural hall, 2700 Montrose Ave. in Montrose. The cost for the 10-week series of classes is $90.

Everyone is welcome!

For more information call Dianne at (818) 445-2390.

FIBROMYALGIA/ARTHRITIS SUPPORT GROUP

A new community support group is beginning for persons with fibromyalgia and/or arthritis. The group will meet monthly at La Cañada Presbyterian Church for personal and social support, and education in lifestyle management of these difficult medical issues.

The support group will be led by Dianne Whiting, MA, PT and Katie Phillips-Rector, MS, MFT intern. Whiting has extensive experience as a physical therapist working with people with fibromyalgia and arthritis and is program director for the Fibromyalgia Management Program at Casa Colina Hospital in Pomona. Phillips-Rector is a marriage and family therapist intern who works with individuals and families facing a variety of chronic pain and health conditions.

The support group will meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month (this month on May 24) from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in the Library. There is no fee or sign-up for this program and all are welcome. Please email Phillips-Rector (Katie@lacanadapc.org) or Whiting (diannefibro@gmail.com) with questions.

La Cañada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd.

FIESTA DAYS PLANNED

The LCF Chamber of Commerce & Community Assn. is hosting the annual Fiesta Days event from May 26-29. Music, movies, and many activities for the entire family are planned – most are free to the community.

To view a schedule, visit http://www.lacanadaflintridge.com/images/PDF/17Fiestaschedule.pdf.

‘CASINO CARNIVALE’ AT LCWC

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is hosting Casino Carnivale on June 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the recently renovated Clubhouse.

There will be blackjack, craps, roulette and Texas Hold’em. The evening includes a finger food buffet, live auction with some great offerings and the opportunity to win some fun baskets at the end of the evening

See the showgirls dance the Samba!

No-host bar with a special signature drink, and beer and wine. The tickets for the event are $50 per person. Please make reservations by May 26. Tickets may be sold at the door (unless sold out) for $55 per person. For ticket information, call Maryann at (818) 219-1702.

Pay by credit card/PayPal at http://www.lacrescentawomansclub.org/upcomingevents.htm or mail a check to: LCWC, 4004 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214.

Help fund the local scholarships and other organizations that benefit from the hard work of the members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club.

La Crescenta Woman’s Club, 4004 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta

STRAUSS ON MUSIQUES ROSTER

The next presentation of Salon de Musiques is on June 4 and features the music of German Romantic composer Richard Strauss. The concert will be performed by

artists Jessica Guideri, violin, Robert Thies, piano and John Walz, cello. An informal Q&A with the artists will follow the performance and a gourmet high tea buffet provided by Patina with French champagne will be served.

Tickets are $45 for students, and $85 general admission that includes dinner and drinks. To reserve a ticket, visit LeSalondeMusiques.com or call (310) 498-0257.

The performance takes place at 4 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, fifth floor, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

CANTABILE CHAMBER PLAYERS TO PERFORM

The Cantabile Chamber Players will perform compositions by Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Fauré and Satie on Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Glendale Train Station at 400 W. Cerritos Ave. This performance is a belated birthday celebration for all four composers who were born in May. Coffee and cookies will be served.

Cantabile Chamber Players is a string ensemble of intermediate level musicians led by local violin teacher, Barbara Don, who specializes in teaching adult students. She played with the Pasadena Symphony for 37 years and had summer fellowships at the Tanglewood, Blossom and Aspen music festivals. She graduated from Pomona College with a B.A. in music.

The event is co-sponsored by the City of Glendale Community Development Dept.

Cantabile meets every Tuesday evening at Barbara Don’s house. Information about joining this group can be found at https://www.meetup.com/LAChamberMusicPlayers/.

ANAND TO SPEAK AT LANTERMAN HOUSE

The Lanterman House will host a lecture by Diane Anand, former director of the Lanterman Regional Center. The lecture will be held on June 4 at 2 p.m. at the Lanterman Visitor Center. The lecture will focus on the legacy of Frank Lanterman and the establishment of the regional center system for disabilities in California.

The Lanterman Regional Center is a private non-profit corporation that operates under contract with California’s Department of Developmental Services. It is one of 21 regional centers in the state of California which together serve over 275,000 individuals with, or at risk for, developmental disabilities and their families.

The talk is free and there will be a reception after the lecture with refreshments.

The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. For more information, please visit lantermanfoundation.org or call (818) 790-1421.

THE ROAD TO ROCKY PASS

Bolton Hall Museum and Little Landers Historical Society’s Second Saturday program for the month of June will take attendees on a journey in search for a primitive road from Montrose leading to a gap in the hills to the north.

The speaker for this program is Crescenta Valley historian and environmental and civil engineer Fred Hoeptner. Hoeptner found a 1913 account of a gap in the hills called Rocky Pass by the early residents of the area. His curiosity led to a search for the primitive road to Rocky Pass and a discovery of what that road might be today.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or www.littlelandershistoricalsociety.org or email littlelanders@verizon.net.

The program is on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave., Tujunga.

Parking is available a few doors uphill at the Elks Lodge. All are welcome to attend and entrance is free. Suggested donation is $3.

NEPAL ON SIERRA CLUB ROSTER

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group presents Fred Dong’s Journey to Nepal on Tuesday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library.

World traveler Fred Dong invites attendees to join him on a virtual trip to Nepal, trekking on a part of the famous route taken by climbers on the Everest Base Camp trail and from there getting a glimpse of Mt. Everest. There will be historic sights in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Patan and a chance to visit the durbars in each town before the devastating 2015 earthquake. Chitwan National Park will be visited where there are rhinos and many other animals. A stop in Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddha, is also included in the journey.

Before Dong’s talk on Nepal, Joan Thornton of Mayflower Tours, will give a short presentation on an East African Safari trip that is planned for next year by the Sierra Club.

This Sierra Club program is a free event and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please contact Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

FREE SENIOR LECTURE

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital’s 50plus Program offers a senior lecture: “Elderly Emergency Preparedness” on Thursday, June 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When help is needed in a hurry, it’s good to have the tools needed to stay safe and be healthy. Firefighter Gil Pedroza of Glendale Fire Dept. will share information about smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and home medication management, fall prevention, when to call 9-1-1 and home exit plans.

The lecture will take place in the Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center auditorium at 1420 S. Central Ave. in Glendale. Please RSVP by June 16 by calling (818) 502-2378. Seating is limited. www.glendlaememorialhospital.org

LOCAL YOGA CLASS

Gentle/level one yoga classes continue on Friday mornings at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of Mountains Church.

This class will improve joint mobility, flexibility, muscle strength and balance and will include some restorative yoga poses to help the body heal its own aches and pains by engaging the parasympathetic system. Sessions will be 75 minutes. Instructor is experienced in many forms of yoga. Please bring mat.

Cost is $15 cash.

Questions? Contact maiedell45@gmail.com or call (818) 298-4589.

St. Luke’s is located at 2563 Foothill Blvd., at the corner of Rosemont, in La Crescenta.

FOOTHILLS COMMUNITY TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club meets 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday night at 10700 Hillrose Circle in Sunland. Guests are always welcome at no charge.

Toastmasters International is a 91-plus-year-old worldwide organization of small neighborhood, company, community or organization sponsored clubs where people practice and get training in public speaking and leadership skills.

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club is the only official chapter in the Foothills area stretching from La Cañada Flintridge to Sylmar.

Anyone interested in visiting or learning more about the club should contact fctmclub@gmail.com or visit www.foothillscommunitytoastmasters.club.

FREE DANCE CLASSES AT SUNLAND REC CENTER

The community is invited to take part in free Tuesday night dance classes at Sunland Recreation Center. Dances include Zumba, hip-hop and swing. No prior knowledge or experience required.

Couples and families are encouraged to attend.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. to

7:30 p.m.

Sunland Rec Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd., Sunland

FREE STROKE SUPPORT GROUP, AND HEART LECTURE

A stroke support group hosted by Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rehabilitation Conference Room on the third floor of the hospital.

The support group is open to caregivers, family members, friends and stroke survivors and will help with communication, education, and coping styles while building friendships, solving problems and sharing resources and experience.

RSVP by calling (818) 502-4725.

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital is located at 1420 S. Central Ave. in Glendale.

COURSES AVAILABLE ON RELIEVING FINANCIAL STRESS

Life Improvement Courses are offered on “Principles of Prosperity,” “How to Obtain Financial Security” and “Overcoming Financial Stress” at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills.

These courses help empower a person with the knowledge to overcome financial stress to prosper in life. Each course is $50, is done at the individual’s own pace and timing is flexible. A stress-free financial future can be attained and having the right knowledge can make all the difference.

These are just a few of the life improvement courses offered. Others available address various subjects. The classes are open Monday-Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information contact (818) 957-1500.

Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (entrance off Market Street, behind in parking lot).

FOOTHILLS PRO GROUP

The Foothills Professional Group meets every Wednesday morning from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Leon Lounge and Café. The group provides a structured and supportive system of giving and receiving business. It does so by providing an environment in which participants develop personal relationships with many other qualified business professionals. By establishing this “formal” relationship with other people, you may have the opportunity to substantially increase your business.

The cost is $15, which includes breakfast.

Leon Lounge and Café is located at 2519 Cañada Blvd., Glendale.

DBSA OFFERS SUPPORT GROUP

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) has a support group meeting every Tuesday at Vallejo Drive Adventist Church in Glendale every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. DBSA provides hope, help, and support through peer-based, recovery oriented empowering services, and resources when people need them and how they need to receive them.

For more information, call Wanda Sellers at (818) 352-4346, email dbsalosangelesne@yahoo.com or visit dbsalosangelesne.org.

Vallejo Drive Adventist Church, 300 Vallejo Dr., Room 106 in Glendale.

NEWS FROM FRIENDS OF THE SUNLAND-TUJUNGA BRANCH LIBRARY

The bookstore of the Friends of the Sunland-Tujunga branch of the library, which is located inside the library, is filled with used books on almost every subject. There are books on psychology, religion, self-help, cooking, classics and many more subjects. It is open during library hours (except evenings). Prices range from 10 cents to a few dollars. All books are donated.

All monies collected from the sale of these books support the Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library in purchasing new books, DVDs and equipment. The Friends also supports programs for children and young adults as well as adults. It is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations are tax deductible. Arrangements can be made to pick up large donations. Call the library at (818) 352-4481 to schedule a pick-up.

Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library, 7771 Foothill Blvd., Tujunga

TOPS OFFERS LOCAL MEETINGS

TOPS – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – is a self-accountability group meeting held every Monday at Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. (at Santa Carlotta) in La Crescenta. Weigh-in begins at 5:30 p.m. with a one-hour meeting starting at 6 p.m.

A meeting is also held in Sunland every Thursday at New Hope Community Church, 10438 Oro Vista St. Weigh-in is at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m.

For more information, please contact Lisa O. Mayo, (626) 484-0554.

FREE DIABETES COMMUNITY EDUCATION CLASS

The Diabetes Care Center at Glendale Adventist Medical Center invites the community to a free diabetes community education class held every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital (Committee Room A).

Participants will learn more about living with diabetes – care and treatment, healthy eating strategies – the importance of blood glucose monitoring and AIC and tools for healthy life style to reduce the risk of complications.

For more information or to RSVP, call (818) 409-8100.

Glendale Adventist Medical Center (Committee Room A – Ground Floor), 1509 Wilson Terrace, Glendale

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP AT Y

The Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, in partnership with the La Leche League, is hosting a monthly lactation and infant development support group to help support new mothers. This monthly group meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-1 p.m. This group is free and open to the community and will answer all breastfeeding-related questions that new mothers may have.

The Y is also offering a Mindful Parenting Course designed to help parents connect to their children and raise them to thrive. This course is adapted from the work of Dan Siegal, M.D and will focus on reducing daily stress while connecting with your child. The classes meet weekly on Tuesdays. The course is open to all and there is a fee to attend.

For more information, contact the Y at (818) 790-0123.

The Y is located at 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Canada.