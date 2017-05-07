Calendar This

‘MAN MADE’ COMING TO

BRAND LIBRARY

Brand Library & Art Center presents Man Made, an exhibition that explores the urban ecology of our built environment through the distinctive artwork of seven women: Jacqueline Bell Johnson, Anita Bunn, Chelsea Dean, Jennifer Gunlock, Jenene Nagy, Michelle Robinson and Sinziana Velicescu. Each artist, through her own unique practice, honors the physical act of creation and expands the language of environmental engagement. By exploring different ways of seeing, representing and connecting ubiquitous forms, shapes and objects in our surroundings, the artist abstracts reality, resulting in beautiful, anomalous truths, seemingly prophetic vistas, and meticulously rendered constructions.

The exhibition will be on view through May 6.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale

JEWEL CITY KNITTING NEWS

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit & Crochet on Saturday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr., Glendale (818) 548-2046. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation. For more information, visit www.jewelcityknitters.com or email sandra.canfield@yahoo.com.

CALTECH THEATER PRESENTS ‘FAUSTUS, PhD’

Caltech Theater presents “Faustus, PhD” with a preview on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and performances on Saturday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m.

The muttered reading of a 400-year-old spell found in a late-night search of the Internet’s darker, dustier bookshelves summons the devil’s sidekick, Mephistopheles. Faustus signs in blood on the dotted line, and a doctorate, the girl of his dreams, and a stake in a highly successful startup company are all his before intermission. The comedy turns dark in the second act, when the sand has run through the hourglass and the bill for Faustus’s soul comes due. Will he find a way out of the bargain before it’s too late?

This retelling of the timeless tale of hubris was written by Mark Kozlowski, himself a fourth-year graduate student in biochemistry.

Tickets are available at the door. General admission is $12; Caltech/JPL is $10; students $5.

Performances are in the Ramo Auditorium, Caltech campus. Follow directions to 322 S. Michigan Ave and park in the lots. Walk south toward the Beckman Auditorium – a huge, white, round building. Continue walking south past the Beckman, and you will see Ramo patio and auditorium on the left.

‘1984’ AT CVUMC

Friday night films are returning to Crescenta Valley UMC. The next feature will be on May 5 and George Orwell’s “1984” (made in 1984 with John Hurt, Suzanna Hamilton and Richard Burton) will be screened. The bleak, award-winning film is difficult to watch and loaded with truths about the darker side of our nature.

Many perceive that the nation is in difficult times right now. We hear phrases like “alternative facts” and “post truth.” “1984” is a disturbing portrayal of what can happen to a society that discards truth and uses fear to control the people. Can we learn something from this classic? Is there hope in the midst of so much discouraging news?

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the film begins at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. All are welcome. The more diverse, differing voices present, the more boundaries can be dissolved.

Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church is located at 2700 Montrose Ave. in Montrose.

GCPEA HOLDING FUNDRAISING LUNCHEON

The Parent Education Program at Glendale Community College – GCPEA – is celebrating its 65th anniversary with a luncheon on May 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club. Tickets are $45 per person and include lunch, a ticket for the grand prize drawing and valet parking. All are invited to celebrate and support GCPEA.

For more information, email fundraising@gcpea.org.

VERDUGO MOUNTAINS 10K TRAIL RUN AND HIKE

Registration is now open for the Verdugo Mountains 10K presented by Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center to benefit the Glendale Parks & Open Space Foundation. The 7th Annual Verdugo Mountains 10K will take place on Sunday, May 7. The 6.2 miles and 1,735 foot elevation gain will make for one Sunday morning never to forget! The race begins promptly at 8 a.m. in Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. Glendale.

After the race, participants are invited to enjoy a free pancake breakfast. There will also be a Race Expo, offering an opportunity for local health and fitness related businesses and nonprofits to exhibit their wares.

For more information visit www.RunTheVerdugos.com and follow @Verdugo10K on Twitter for updates.

GLENDALE ART ASSOCIATION NEWS

The Glendale Art Association May meeting is at BMAI in Montrose (near the Montrose Post Office) on Thursday, May 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Randall Williams, who classifies himself as an “expressionist artist,” will demonstrate his combination of styles. Those styles include using acrylic, oil, airbrush, sculpture, paper casting and street painting. See randallwilliamsart.com for samples of his work.

The cost to attend is $5 for members; paintings submitted to mini show $3 each.

For more info, contact Honor Haase at (818) 248-7373. www.glendaleartassociation.com

BMAI is located at 2228 Florencita Ave. in Montrose.

SPRING CERAMICS SALE

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is hosting its 2017 Spring Ceramics Sale!

This great two-day sale kicks off May 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a variety of ceramic delights for sale. Find awesome gifts for moms, dads, teachers, and grads – sculptures, vases, platters, mugs, planters, bowls, jewelry & so much more.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Dr., La Cañada-Flintridge

VARIED ARTWORK ON DISPLAY

Brand Library & Art Center presents the artwork of Amabelle Aguiluz, Sarajo Frieden, Wakana Kimura, Karin Lanzoni and Hiroko Yoshimoto in an exhibition that embraces the fluid and instinctive nature of each artist’s practice while honoring the sophistication of their invention.

Purely non-representational or suggestively figurative, the works in this exhibition are deeply felt and allusive. Created in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, and installation, the works are inspirited by nature with vivid compositions of organic complexity. Intuitive forms emerge, driven by the technical facility of each artist, engaging the viewer in the thought provoking pursuit of meaning.

The exhibit is from May 13 through July 1 with an opening reception on May 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

BARBER, CLARKE AND BEACH ON MUSIQUES ROSTER

The next presentation of Salon de Musiques is on May 7. Titled “Love & Nostalgia,” it will celebrate three American and British composers Samuel Barber, Rebecca Clarke and Amy Beach with an exquisite chamber music program for voice, strings and piano.

The program will be performed by Elissa Johnston, soprano, Ambroise Aubrun and Chiai Tajima, violins, Jonathan Moerschel, viola, Eric Byers, cello and Vijay Venkatesh, piano.

An informal Q&A with the artists will follow the performance and a gourmet high tea buffet provided by Patina with French champagne will be served.

Tickets are $45 for students, and $85 general admission that includes dinner and drinks. To reserve a ticket, visit LeSalondeMusiques.com or call (310) 498-0257.

The performance takes place at 4 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, fifth floor, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

REYNOLDS PRESENTATION AT SIERRA CLUB

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group will present Gabrielle and Patrick Reynolds’, “The Promise of Panama” on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library.

Angelenos Gabrielle and Patrick have been investigating the promise of Panama with extended trips for the past year. Their attentions have largely been focused on the highlands of Chiriqui Province, though the Caribbean and Pacific beaches have also been factored into their exploration of the country. As a traveler there, Gabrielle refers to it as “Latin American lite.” By this she means it is easy to navigate, communicate and investigate, even for non-Spanish-speakers, with the added ease of using U.S. currency. She suggests cost-effective, tourist-friendly Panama may be the best choice for an “exotic” destination. Here in Central America, volcanoes, waterfalls, monkeys, toucans and quetzals compete with this first-world foodie paradise in Panama City. Enjoy the photos and ruminations of this adventurous couple.

The program begins following news of conservation and outings. This is a free program and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.

For further information, call Gail Adams at (626) 791-1111.

La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd.

FREE SENIOR LECTURE

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital’ s 50plus Program offers a senior lecture: “Diabetes, Hypertension and Kidney Disease” on Tuesday, May 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join Dr. Sevag Balikian as he discusses everything a person needs to know about diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease.

The lecture will take place in the Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center auditorium at 1420 S. Central Ave. in Glendale. Please RSVP by May 5 by calling (818) 502-2378. Seating

is limited. www.glendalememorialhospital.org

CALTECH GLEE CLUB AND SYMPHONY TO PERFORM

The Caltech Glee Club and the Caltech Symphony present their spring concerts on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. in Ramo Auditorium. Featured music will include “Redes” (“Nets”), a score written to an important Mexican film of that name from 1935 by Silvestre Revueltas, conducted by Allen Robert Gross, and Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War” (“Paukenmesse”), conducted by Nancy Sulahian.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. The program will be the same both nights. For more information, please call (626) 395-3295.

IDYLLWILD SHOWCASE LOCAL ARTISTS

The talents of the Art Alliance of Idyllwild’s artist members will be showcased May 11-14 in a show held in conjunction with the Idyllwild Community Center’s “Idyllwild’s Got Talent Weekend.” The four-day show will feature original artwork on exhibit in the gallery at Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery, 54301 N. Circle Drive. Original art will also be featured at nine local galleries and art hot spots. Elevating the weekend art experience, live artist demonstrations will set up around town on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After touring local galleries and art hot spots, the public is invited to attend an artist reception from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. With light appetizers provided by the AAI and wine available for purchase, attendees will get the opportunity to mingle with the artists and meet the guest judge.

Ribbons will be awarded to four categories – 2D, 3D, photography/digital and wearable art. All artwork will be available for purchase starting on May 11.

The Art Alliance of Idyllwild is a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization that features art events throughout the year. Visit www.artinidyllwild.org for more information.

BESIDE THE LA RIVER

Bolton Hall Museum and Little Landers Historical Society’s Second Saturday program for May is about an early pioneer family that settled along the LA River between present day Compton and Downey.

The speaker for this program is Mark Rozelle whose great-grandparents purchased a 114-acre farm beside the river in 1886. Rozelle will tell the story of how they farmed land that had never been tilled, faced a terrible drought and several other natural disasters while raising seven children in a tiny house.

His presentation is on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum. Parking is available a few doors uphill at the Elks Lodge. All are welcome to attend and entrance is free. Suggested donation is $3.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or www.littlelandershistoricalsociety.org or email littlelanders@verizon.net.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave., Tujunga

‘ROCK ‘N’ ROLL WITH VIOLETS’

The Montrose and Burbank African Violet Societies, along with the African Violet Council of Southern California, presents “Rock ‘n’ Roll with Violets” on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Descanso Gardens (Van de Kamp Hall). There is an admission to the gardens but not the show. Please come and spend the day at the gardens.

There will be African violets, other plants and supplies available for sale, members to answer any questions and an education table.

For more information, call (818) 951-3597, (323) 236-0104, (661) 940-3990 or reference www.burbankfricanviolets.weebly.com www.montroseafricanviolets.weebly.com www.descansogardens.org

Descanso Gardens (Van de Kamp Hall), 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

Jewel City Fun & Fitness Day

The Noon Rotary Club of Glendale will host its 5th annual Jewel City Fun & Fitness Day on Sunday, May 21 at the Glendale YMCA. This free family-oriented, community festival will start at 7 a.m. with three different fitness bicycle rides, ranging from 15 to 40 miles and include a new gravel adventure route. The scenic route, which travels through Pasadena will start and end at the Glendale YMCA. Cyclists can register for the ride at jewelcityride.com. A $35 registration fee includes a ride souvenir, raffle ticket and lunch.

At 9 a.m., a free family fun ride takes off with a police escort through downtown Glendale. The rides are all capped off with a free Glendale Family Fest, which features free games and giveaways, live music, a rock climbing wall, free yoga and Zumba and live performances. Food will also be available for purchase. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glendale YMCA, located at 140 N. Louise Street in Glendale.

For more information, call Event Coordinator Sevada Hemelians at (818) 335-6585 or go online to: www.jewelcityride.com

AAUW MEETING, LUNCH

The Pasadena branch of the Association of University Women will hold a general meeting on Saturday, May 20, and will install new officers for the year ahead. At the luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s City Club, a Tech Trek report will show that 11 students have been chosen to attend Tech camp at Whittier College this summer.

Lunch $21, reservations by May 12 to Gloria Reynolds, (626) 798-3896 or gloriareynolds4588@att.net.

Women’s City Club, 160 N. Oakland, Pasadena

JEWEL CITY FLUTE CHOIR TO PERFORM

The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation will once again host the local Jewel City Flute Choir for its spring concert in the Lanterman gardens on Saturday, May 20 at 2 pm. The flute choir performs under the direction of its new director, Darrin Thaves, a local conductor and musician who has an extensive background in music.

Admission to the concert is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. For more information about the concert, visit lantermanfoundation.org.

BRAND ASSOCIATES’ DANCE SERIES

This Brand Associates’ Dance Series event presents top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional performance spaces around Brand Library. Audiences will move through the venue and select their own vantage points from which to view the dancers. These interactive events will be followed by a reception and an opportunity to meet the artists.

On Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m. is Invertigo Dance Theatre; on Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. is Szalt; and on Saturday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m. is Viver Brasil.

The performances are free and open to the public. Seating is limited. An accessible entrance and parking is located on the east side of the building. For more information contact, Caley Cannon, art librarian, at (818) 548-2010 or email ccannon@glendaleca.gov.

Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

ATTENTION MUSIC LOVERS

Dr. Ted Stern, a professor of music, is conducting music appreciation classes for adults in the community. This ongoing series is for musicians and non-musicians alike and explores the histories of composers and their music. This new series of classes will cover the topic “A New Appreciation of Music – Surprises from the Internet (beginning in 1850 with Brahms and his contemporaries).”

The classes will be held each Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 23 through Aug. 1 at the Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church cultural hall, 2700 Montrose Ave. in Montrose. The cost for the 10-week series of classes is $90.

Everyone is welcome!

For more information call Dianne at (818) 445-2390.

FIESTA DAYS PLANNED

The LCF Chamber of Commerce & Community Assn. is hosting the annual Fiesta Days event from May 26-29. Music, movies, and many activities for the entire family are planned – most are free to the community.

To view a schedule, visit http://www.lacanadaflintridge.com/images/PDF/17Fiestaschedule.pdf.

‘CASINO CARNIVALE’ AT LCWC

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is hosting Casino Carnivale on June 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the recently renovated Clubhouse.

There will be blackjack, craps, roulette and Texas Hold’em. The evening includes a finger food buffet, live auction with some great offerings and the opportunity to win some fun baskets at the end of the evening

See the showgirls dance the Samba!

No-host bar with a special signature drink, and beer and wine. The tickets for the event are $50 per person. Please make reservations by May 26. Tickets may be sold at the door (unless sold out) for $55 per person. For ticket information, call Maryann at (818) 219-1702.

Pay by credit card/PayPal at http://www.lacrescentawomansclub.org/upcomingevents.htm or mail a check to: LCWC, 4004 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214.

Help fund the local scholarships and other organizations that benefit from the hard work of the members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club.

La Crescenta Woman’s Club, 4004 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta

LOCAL YOGA CLASS

Gentle/level one yoga classes continue on Friday mornings at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of Mountains Church.

This class will improve joint mobility, flexibility, muscle strength and balance and will include some restorative yoga poses to help the body heal its own aches and pains by engaging the parasympathetic system. Sessions will be 75 minutes. Instructor is experienced in many forms of yoga. Please bring mat.

Cost is $15 cash.

Questions? Contact maiedell45@gmail.com or call (818) 298-4589.

St. Luke’s is located at 2563 Foothill Blvd., at the corner of Rosemont, in La Crescenta.

FOOTHILLS COMMUNITY TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club meets 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday night at 10700 Hillrose Circle in Sunland. Guests are always welcome at no charge.

Toastmasters International is a 91-plus-year-old worldwide organization of small neighborhood, company, community or organization sponsored clubs where people practice and get training in public speaking and leadership skills.

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club is the only official chapter in the Foothills area stretching from La Cañada Flintridge to Sylmar.

Anyone interested in visiting or learning more about the club should contact

fctmclub@gmail.com or visit www.foothillscommunitytoastmasters.club.

FREE DANCE CLASSES AT SUNLAND REC CENTER

The community is invited to take part in free Tuesday night dance classes at Sunland Recreation Center. Dances include Zumba, hip-hop and swing. No prior knowledge or experience required.

Couples and families are encouraged to attend.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunland Rec Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd., Sunland

FREE STROKE SUPPORT GROUP, AND HEART LECTURE

A stroke support group hosted by Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rehabilitation Conference Room on the third floor of the hospital.

The support group is open to caregivers, family members, friends and stroke survivors and will help with communication, education, and coping styles while building friendships, solving problems and sharing resources and experience.

RSVP by calling (818) 502-4725.

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital is located at 1420 S. Central Ave. in Glendale.

COURSES AVAILABLE ON RELIEVING FINANCIAL STRESS

Life Improvement Courses are offered on “Principles of Prosperity,” “How to Obtain Financial Security” and “Overcoming Financial Stress” at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills.

These courses help empower a person with the knowledge to overcome financial stress to prosper in life. Each course is $50, is done at the individual’s own pace and timing is flexible. A stress-free financial future can be attained and having the right knowledge can make all the difference.

These are just a few of the life improvement courses offered. Others available address various subjects. The classes are open Monday-Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information contact (818) 957-1500.

Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in

Montrose (entrance off Market Street, behind in parking lot).

FOOTHILLS PRO GROUP

The Foothills Professional Group meets every Wednesday morning from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Leon Lounge and Café. The group provides a structured and supportive system of giving and receiving business. It does so by providing an environment in which participants develop personal relationships with many other qualified business professionals. By establishing this “formal” relationship with other people, you may have the opportunity to substantially increase your business.

The cost is $15, which includes breakfast.

Leon Lounge and Café is located at 2519 Cañada Blvd., Glendale.

DBSA OFFERS SUPPORT GROUP

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) has a support group meeting every Tuesday at Vallejo Drive Adventist Church in Glendale every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. DBSA provides hope, help, and support through peer-based, recovery oriented empowering services, and resources when people need them and how they need to receive them.

For more information, call Wanda Sellers at (818) 352-4346, email dbsalosangelesne@yahoo.com or visit dbsalosangelesne.org.

Vallejo Drive Adventist Church, 300 Vallejo Dr., Room 106 in Glendale.

NEWS FROM FRIENDS OF THE SUNLAND-TUJUNGA BRANCH LIBRARY

The bookstore of the Friends of the Sunland-Tujunga branch of the library, which is located inside the library, is filled with used books on almost every subject. There are books on psychology, religion, self-help, cooking, classics and many more subjects. It is open during library hours (except evenings). Prices range from 10 cents to a few dollars. All books are donated.

All monies collected from the sale of these books support the Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library in purchasing new books, DVDs and equipment. The Friends also supports programs for children and young adults as well as adults. It is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations are tax deductible. Arrangements can be made to pick up large donations. Call the library at (818) 352-4481 to schedule a pick-up.

Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library, 7771 Foothill Blvd., Tujunga

TOPS OFFERS LOCAL MEETINGS

T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – is a self-accountability group meeting held every Monday. Weigh in is from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An hour meeting follows in the education building of Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore (at Santa Carlotta). For more information, call and leave a message for T.O.P.S. at (818) 957-8442.

A meeting is also held in Sunland on Thursdays. Weigh-in is at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 10438 Oro Vista St., Sunland. Contact Jeanie Druebert at (818) 353-5015.

FREE DIABETES COMMUNITY EDUCATION CLASS

The Diabetes Care Center at Glendale Adventist Medical Center invites the community to a free diabetes community education class held every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital (Committee Room A).

Participants will learn more about living with diabetes – care and treatment, healthy eating strategies – the importance of blood glucose monitoring and AIC and tools for healthy life style to reduce the risk of complications.

For more information or to RSVP, call (818) 409-8100.

Glendale Adventist Medical Center (Committee Room A – Ground Floor), 1509 Wilson Terrace, Glendale

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP AT Y

The Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, in partnership with the La Leche League, is hosting a monthly lactation and infant development support group to help support new mothers. This monthly group meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-1 p.m. This group is free and open to the community and will answer all breastfeeding-related questions that new mothers may have.

The Y is also offering a Mindful Parenting Course designed to help parents connect to their children and raise them to thrive. This course is adapted from the work of Dan Siegal, M.D and will focus on reducing daily stress while connecting with your child. The classes meet weekly on Tuesdays. The course is open to all and there is a fee to attend.

For more information, contact the Y at (818) 790-0123.

The Y is located at 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada.