Calendar This

WORK OF SONDHEIM SPOTLIGHTED

Theater Arts Caltech, a diverse group of Caltech undergrads/grads/staff/alums, JPL and associated community members, dives headfirst into the Sondheim revival with a contemporary spin on the 1970 musical “Company,” directed by Brian Brophy. This frank examination on the nature of relationships, marriage and the state of solitude in our post-modern era introduces Bobby, an urbanite living in New York City who, on the eve of a seminal birthday, begins to see through the cracks in the seemingly perfect relationships around him and asks plaintively: “What do you get?”

Performances begin Feb. 24 in Ramo Auditorium on the Caltech campus and tickets can be purchased in advance through the Caltech Ticket Office at (626) 395-4652 or visit tacit.caltech.edu for more information. Prices are $5 students, $9 staff/faculty/JPL and $18 general admission.

Performance dates are: Feb. 24-26 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m.; March 2-3 at 7:30 p.m. and March 4 at 2:30 p.m.

This event is presented by Theater Arts Caltech with support from Caltech Student Affairs, TIAA, the Moore Hufstedler Fund and the many generous supporters of live theater at Caltech.



DEMO CLUB TURNS TO

ACTION TEAMS

With a growing and concerned membership, the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club will begin forming “action teams” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at its meeting in the Montrose Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Special guest speakers from a Democratic club in Santa Clarita, including a Democratic candidate for the 2018 Congressional election in District 25, will detail efforts to “turn red districts blue,” a growing initiative among voters displeased with the current administration and Republican control of both the House and Senate. Among other initiatives that will get action team support are naming representatives to legislators’ offices, advancing affordable healthcare, saving Social Security, immigration reform and monitoring social media.

In addition, La Cañada City Council candidates Dave Spence and Keith Eich will speak.

The Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club serves the Crescenta Valley and Sunland-Tujunga.

The meeting is open to everyone and is free of charge. For more information, the Club’s website is http://canadacrescentadems.org

Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave., Montrose

MUSIC AND POEMS AT MEETING

The Village Poets of Sunland-Tujunga announce that poet Margaret Saine will be featured at their next Monthly Reading Series, accompanied on the guitar by Eva Zmijewski. The event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum in Tujunga. Poets, bring your poetry and upon arrival sign up for the open reading. Light refreshments will be served – a $3 donation is appreciated!

For additional information, visit http://www.villagepoets.blogspot.com.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave., Tujunga

CLUB MEMBERS VIE FOR

LOCAL TITLE

On Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. members of the Foothills Community Toastmasters Club will vie for the top prize in the Prepared Speech Contest. This is the first step toward the Toastmasters International Speech contest that will be held later this year. Contestants will give their speeches in front of an audience of Toastmasters and guests. The audience then votes for the best speech. The winner will advance to the area level as the next step toward their goal of 2017 Toastmasters International World Champion of Public Speaking.

During this same evening, the Impromptu Speaking contest will be held. In this case the contestants are given a topic and must give a short speech on that topic without preparation of any kind.

The contest will be held at the home of Richard and Susan Stewart, 10700 Hillrose Circle in Sunland.

JEWEL CITY KNITTING NEWS

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Scholl Canyon Estates, 1551 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale. Membership is free. Knitters, crocheters and those who wish to learn are welcome. For more information, visit www.jewelcityknitters.com or email susandietel@yahoo.com.

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit & Crochet on Saturday, March 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr., Glendale (818) 548-2046. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation. For more information, visit www.jewelcityknitters.com or email sandra.canfield@yahoo.com.

NOON CONCERTS OPEN

TO PUBLIC

Glendale Noon Concerts is a free admission concert series that takes place every first and third Wednesday from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. at the sanctuary of Glendale City Church.

The next concert is on March 1 and features viola d’amore player Adriana Zoppo, flutist Sherril Woods and cellist Alexa Haynes-Pilon performing Telemann and Quantz.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com or call (818) 244-7241.

Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave. (at Isabel) in Glendale.

PLANT PATHOLOGIST TO SPEAK AT CAMELLIA SOCIETY MEETING

Dr. Jerrold Turney, one of the leading authorities on oak root fungus and camellia blight, will be the featured speaker at the next meeting of the Pacific Camellia Society on Thursday evening, March 2. The meeting, which gets underway in Descanso Gardens at 7:30 p.m., will also include a Power Point presentation by Dr. Bradford King, the editor of the National Camellia Journal. Dr. King’s presentation will feature pictures of some of the winning blooms from the current season of camellia shows. He will reveal what it is about these blooms that make them winners.

Dr. Turney, former curator of the camellia collection in Huntington Gardens, has been the chief plant pathologist for the County of Los Angeles for many years. His presentation will focus primarily on the control of camellia diseases and on other emerging new plant diseases in Southern California. Both speakers will make themselves available to answer questions from the audience.

Membership in the Society is not necessary to attend. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

AUTHORS TO SPEAK AT FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE

On Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. local fiction writers J.J. Gesher and Rachel Harper will take part in a conversation with Prospect Park Books publisher Colleen Dunn Bates at Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse.

Gesher is the pen name for co-authors Joyce Gittlin and Janet B. Fattal, who wrote “A Narrow Bridge.” Harper’s book is “This Side of Providence.” Their stories share a common theme of family tragedy, but ultimately are narratives of hope and redemption. All three authors are also screenwriters, and Fattal and Harper teach writing at the college level. Both titles are published by Prospect Park Books in Altadena, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Flintridge Bookstore and Coffeehouse is located at 1010 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Angeles Crest Highway. For more information, call (818) 790-0717.

DENIM & DIAMONDS EVENING PLANNED

Plan now to attend the Glendale Education Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Gala presented by Pacific BMW on Friday, March 3. It will be a fun evening with a wonderful dinner and five-piece band. The evening also includes a unique opportunity to win a diamond ring! Western-themed attire is encouraged – cowboy hats, boots, even jeans! Outstanding GUSD alumni Dr. Patrick M. Nemecheck, Christine Walters and Ardashes (Ardy) Kassakhian will also be honored.

For questions about the event, including sponsorships, tickets, and diamond opportunity tickets, please contact Elsa Chagolla at (818) 247-0466 or elsa@glened.org.

ATTENTION MUSIC LOVERS

Dr. Ted Stern, a professor of music, is conducting music appreciation classes for adults in the community. This ongoing series is for musicians and non-musicians alike. This series will cover the topic “A New Appreciation of Music – Surprises from the Internet (beginning with the world of Beethoven and his contemporaries).”

The classes are held each Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. continuing through April 4 at the Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church cultural hall, 2700 Montrose Ave. in Montrose.

The cost for the 10-week series of classes is $90.

Everyone is welcome! For more information, call Dianne at (818) 445-2390.

FIVE MASTERS ON

MUSIQUES ROSTER

The next presentation of Salon de Musiques is on March 5. Titled “With Love & Nostalgia from Vienna,” it will celebrate four genius European masters:

Johannes Brahms, Max Bruch, Julius Rontgen and Eric Zeisl (including one U.S. premiere) with an exquisite chamber music program for strings and piano.

The event will be sponsored by the Austrian Consulate of Los Angeles and Madam Zeisl-Schoenberg will introduce her amazing father’s piece.

The program will be performed by Tereza Stanislav and Erik Arvinder on violins, Rob Brophy on viola, Jacob Braun on cello, and Vijay Venkatesh on piano.

An informal Q&A with the artists will follow the performance and a gourmet high tea buffet provided by Patina with French champagne will be served.

Tickets are $45 for students, and $85 general admission that includes buffet and champagne. To reserve a ticket, visit LeSalondeMusiques.com or call (310) 498-0257.

The performance takes place at 4 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, fifth floor, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION

Glendale Beautiful, in cooperation with Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept., will hold Arbor Day observances on March 7 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Casa Adobe de San Rafael in Glendale. Participate in beautifying the city by donating a tree to be planted in a Glendale park or library area. Trees of standard size remain

$45 again this year, and the donation deadline is Feb. 28. Go to GlendaleBeautiful.org to download the donation form to mail with a check or to donate online for a small fee with a credit card.

For questions contact Roberta Medford at (818) 248-8151 or Sharon Weisman at (818) 248-4967.

Adobe de San Rafael, 1330 Dorothy Drive, Glendale

SETH STEWART AT FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE

On Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse welcomes Los Angeles poet Seth Stewart for a reading and signing of his book “The Ending I Imagined.”

“The Ending I Imagined” is the inaugural collection of poems by Seth Stewart and acts as a literary magnifying glass hovering over our aunt’s kitchen junk drawer. Small moments, bad weather, scuffed shoes, and daily cleaning are just a few examples of the author’s quotidian subject matter. Like the quiet grief of simply living, each of these carefully crafted, short, and simple poems seems to shrink our lives into silly nothings, and then swell them with so much meaning we think we might burst.

Stewart resides in Montrose with his tortoiseshell cat Mavis, his frog Hardy and too many spiders for the average person.

Flintridge Bookstore and Coffeehouse is located at 1010 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Angeles Crest Highway. For more information, call (818) 790-0717.

‘MAN MADE’ COMING TO BRAND LIBRARY

Brand Library & Art Center presents Man Made, an exhibition that explores the urban ecology of our built environment through the distinctive artwork of seven women: Jacqueline Bell Johnson, Anita Bunn, Chelsea Dean, Jennifer Gunlock, Jenene Nagy, Michelle Robinson and Sinziana Velicescu. Each artist, through her own unique practice, honors the physical act of creation and expands the language of environmental engagement. By exploring different ways of seeing, representing and connecting ubiquitous forms, shapes and objects in our surroundings, the artist abstracts reality, resulting in beautiful, anomalous truths, seemingly prophetic vistas, and meticulously rendered constructions.

The exhibition will be on view March 18 – May 6. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All artists will be in attendance.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale

BUNKER HILL & THE DEMOLITION MYTHOS

Bolton Hall Museum and Little Landers Historical Society’s next Second Saturday program is about the real story of Bunker Hill and its historical evolution.

Guest speaker for this program is architectural historian Nathan Marsak who will present the genesis of Bunker Hill through narrative and more than 100 rare images.

This program is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. Donations are always appreciated.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or www.littlelandershistoricalsociety.org or E-mail littlelanders@verizon.net.

The program is on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Avenue, Tujunga. Parking is available a few doors uphill at the Elks Lodge.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY HAPPY HOUR

The USC-VHH Women’s Council is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s happy hour to bring some of the luck of the Irish to the community hospital. The happy hour will be held on Friday, March 17 in the hospital’s fourth floor council rooms from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 and includes two drink tickets and appetizers. The proceeds will be donated to the hospital’s Foundation earmarked for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that is slated to open later this year.

RSVP to Barbara.jordan@vhh.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.

ECUADOR SUBJECT OF SIERRA CLUB MEETING

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group will feature Karine Armen’s Ecuador on Tuesday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library.

Armen, as adventurer and photographer, is a Glendale resident who has been traveling the world for the last 20 years. She visited Ecuador in March and June of 2016. There she studied Spanish and learned about the culture. Photos of Quito and Cuenca will be shown as well as those of the nature preserve Cajas National Park, taken as a traveler there. Armen’s interests span not only degrees in photography but social work as well.

The program begins following news of conservation and outings. This a free program and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta

‘DREAM PORTAL’ AT ADAMS SQUARE

The Adams Hill Neighborhood Association is hosting “Dream Portal: Once Upon a Time” by artist Colleen M. Kelly at the Adams Square mini-park at 1020 Palmer Ave. in Glendale.

Kelly’s site-specific installation is the sixth art installation to be mounted inside the landmark gas station by City of Glendale Library, Arts and Culture in cooperation with Community Services and Parks. The city program was initiated in 2015. The exhibition will be on view through April 27.

Kelly’s installation utilizes objects that are mostly older than the 1930s era gas station itself and the objects are meant to evoke personal memories. Kelly will ask reception attendees of all ages to write their dreams and wishes on pieces of paper and she will place them in small bottles as part of the exhibition – a tactile approach to personal expression serving as an antidote to the many electronic devices we now use to communicate.

THE COLLECTIVISTS AT BRAND LIBRARY

The Brand Library & Art Center hosts six of Los Angeles’ leading art-collectives through March 11 in a show conceived and organized by curator Kara W. Tomé. The exhibition, titled The Collectivists, marks a moment in time in which a vast number of artists are joining together to take greater control of their means of production and presentation.

Exemplifying this zeitgeist are the six collectives and artist-run spaces featured in the exhibition: Durden & Ray, Eastside International, Manual History Machines, Monte Vista Projects, Tiger Strikes Asteroid and the Association of Hysteric Curators. Each group will curate and display their members’ work, or present public programs in keeping with their missions. Over 60 artists will be represented in the show and nearly a dozen public events will be presented.

For details on each exhibitor, visit www.brandlibrary.org.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

PLANNING ‘BRAS FOR A CAUSE’

The 14th Annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser will be held on April 29, 2017 at the Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. All are invited to support this year’s event, “Embrace the Goddess in You,” by attending and/or sponsoring the event.

Soroptimist International of Glendale’s mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Its vision is to see that women and girls in the local community and around the world have the resources and opportunities needed to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

Proceeds raised from the event will help support breast cancer and other women’s healthcare services in the local area and provide nonprofit organizations with financial grants for programs directed at helping women and girls – programs that empower and educate young women to be the best they can be and to give them the tools they need to be successful in life.

For more information, contact Jory Potts, Soroptimist International of Glendale

sponsorship chair, at (310) 922-2618 or via email at JPOTTS@CBank.com.

GCPEA HOLDING FUNDRAISING LUNCHEON

The Parent Education Program at Glendale Community College – GCPEA – is celebrating its 65th anniversary with a luncheon on May 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club. Tickets are $45 per person and include lunch, a ticket for the grand prize drawing and valet parking. All are invited to celebrate and support GCPEA.

For more information, email fundraising@gcpea.org.

VERDUGO MOUNTAINS 10K TRAIL RUN AND HIKE

Registration is now open for the Verdugo Mountains 10K presented by Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center to benefit the Glendale Parks & Open Space Foundation. The 7th Annual Verdugo Mountains 10K will take place on Sunday, May 7. The 6.2 miles and 1,735 foot elevation gain will make for one Sunday morning never to forget! The race begins promptly at 8 a.m. in Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. Glendale.

After the race, participants are invited to enjoy a free pancake breakfast. There will also be a Race Expo, offering an opportunity for local health and fitness related businesses and nonprofits to exhibit their wares.

For more information visit www.RunTheVerdugos.com and follow @Verdugo10K on Twitter for updates.

LOCAL YOGA CLASS

Gentle/level one yoga classes continue on Friday mornings at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of Mountains Church.

This class will improve joint mobility, flexibility, muscle strength and balance and will include some restorative yoga poses to help the body heal its own aches and pains by engaging the parasympathetic system. Sessions will be 75 minutes. Instructor is experienced in many forms of yoga. Please bring mat.

Cost is $15 cash.

Questions? Contact maiedell45@gmail.com or call (818) 298-4589.

St. Luke’s is located at 2563 Foothill Blvd., at the corner of Rosemont, in La Crescenta.

FOOTHILLS COMMUNITY TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club meets 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday night at 10700 Hillrose Circle in Sunland. Guests are always welcome at no charge.

Toastmasters International is a 91-plus-year-old worldwide organization of small neighborhood, company, community or organization sponsored clubs where people practice and get training in public speaking and leadership skills.

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club is the only official chapter in the Foothills area stretching from La Cañada Flintridge to Sylmar.

Anyone interested in visiting or learning more about the club should contact

fctmclub@gmail.com or visit www.foothillscommunitytoastmasters.club.

FREE DANCE CLASSES AT SUNLAND REC CENTER

The community is invited to take part in free Tuesday night dance classes at Sunland Recreation Center. Dances include Zumba, hip-hop and swing. No prior knowledge or experience required.

Couples and families are encouraged to attend.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunland Rec Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd., Sunland

FREE STROKE SUPPORT GROUP, AND HEART LECTURE

A stroke support group hosted by Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rehabilitation Conference Room on the third floor of the hospital.

The support group is open to caregivers, family members, friends and stroke survivors and will help with communication, education, and coping styles while building friendships, solving problems and sharing resources and experience.

RSVP by calling (818) 502-4725.

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital is located at 1420 S. Central Ave. in Glendale.

COURSES AVAILABLE ON RELIEVING FINANCIAL STRESS

Life Improvement Courses are offered on “Principles of Prosperity,” “How to Obtain Financial Security” and “Overcoming Financial Stress” at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills.

These courses help empower a person with the knowledge to overcome financial stress to prosper in life. Each course is $50, is done at the individual’s own pace and timing is flexible. A stress-free financial future can be attained and having the right knowledge can make all the difference.

These are just a few of the life improvement courses offered. Others available address various subjects. The classes are open Monday-Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information contact (818) 957-1500.

Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in

Montrose (entrance off Market Street, behind in parking lot).

FOOTHILLS PRO GROUP

The Foothills Professional Group meets every Wednesday morning from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Leon Lounge and Café. The group provides a structured and supportive system of giving and receiving business. It does so by providing an environment in which participants develop personal relationships with many other qualified business professionals. By establishing this “formal” relationship with other people, you may have the opportunity to substantially increase your business.

The cost is $15, which includes breakfast.

Leon Lounge and Café is located at 2519 Cañada Blvd., Glendale.

DBSA OFFERS SUPPORT GROUP

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) has a support group meeting every Tuesday at Vallejo Drive Adventist Church in Glendale every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. DBSA provides hope, help, and support through peer-based, recovery oriented empowering services, and resources when people need them and how they need to receive them.

For more information, call Wanda Sellers at (818) 352-4346, email dbsalosangelesne@yahoo.com or visit dbsalosangelesne.org.

Vallejo Drive Adventist Church, 300 Vallejo Dr., Room 106 in Glendale.

NEWS FROM FRIENDS OF THE SUNLAND-TUJUNGA BRANCH LIBRARY

The bookstore of the Friends of the Sunland-Tujunga branch of the library, which is located inside the library, is filled with used books on almost every subject. There are books on psychology, religion, self-help, cooking, classics and many more subjects. It is open during library hours (except evenings). Prices range from 10 cents to a few dollars. All books are donated.

All monies collected from the sale of these books support the Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library in purchasing new books, DVDs and equipment. The Friends also supports programs for children and young adults as well as adults. It is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations are tax deductible. Arrangements can be made to pick up large donations. Call the library at (818) 352-4481 to schedule a pick-up.

Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library, 7771 Foothill Blvd., Tujunga

TOPS OFFERS LOCAL MEETINGS

T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – is a self-accountability group meeting held every Monday. Weigh in is from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An hour meeting follows in the education building of Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore (at Santa Carlotta). For more information, call and leave a message for T.O.P.S. at (818) 957-8442.

A meeting is also held in Sunland on Thursdays. Weigh-in is at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 10438 Oro Vista St., Sunland. Contact Jeanie Druebert at (818) 353-5015.

FREE DIABETES COMMUNITY EDUCATION CLASS

The Diabetes Care Center at Glendale Adventist Medical Center invites the community to a free diabetes community education class held every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital (Committee Room A).

Participants will learn more about living with diabetes – care and treatment, healthy eating strategies – the importance of blood glucose monitoring and AIC and tools for healthy life style to reduce the risk of complications.

For more information or to RSVP, call (818) 409-8100.

Glendale Adventist Medical Center (Committee Room A – Ground Floor), 1509 Wilson Terrace, Glendale

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP AT Y

The Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, in partnership with the La Leche League, is hosting a monthly lactation and infant development support group to help support new mothers. This monthly group meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-1 p.m. This group is free and open to the community and will answer all breastfeeding-related questions that new mothers may have.

The Y is also offering a Mindful Parenting Course designed to help parents connect to their children and raise them to thrive. This course is adapted from the work of Dan Siegal, M.D and will focus on reducing daily stress while connecting with your child. The classes meet weekly on Tuesdays. The course is open to all and there is a fee to attend.

For more information, contact the Y at (818) 790-0123.

The Y is located at 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada