CALENDAR This

LCVRWF HOST CABIRI CEO

All are invited today, Thursday, Feb. 9 to hear CABIRI CEO Candance Camper (aka Kaila Truth) who will be addressing the La Crescenta Valley Republican Women Federation (www.lacrescentavalleyrwf.org) at Oakmont Country Club. The afternoon begins with social time at 11 a.m. followed by the meeting and lunch at 11:30 a.m. She will be speaking on illegal immigration and small business Consumer Advocacy Business Industry Research Investigation/National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. This is a select group of small business activists who advocate on behalf of NSBA small business members with Congress, the administration, state and local government and the media. (www.nsba.biz)

She was very involved in a Republican black women coalition for Trump.

Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Dr., Glendale

ATTENTION MUSIC LOVERS

Dr. Ted Stern, a professor of music, is conducting music appreciation classes for adults in the community. This ongoing series is for musicians and non-musicians alike. This series will cover the topic “A New Appreciation of Music – Surprises from the Internet (beginning with the world of Beethoven and his contemporaries).”

The classes are held each Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. continuing through April 4 at the Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church cultural hall, 2700 Montrose Ave. in Montrose.

The cost for the 10-week series of classes is $90.

Everyone is welcome! For more information, call Dianne at (818) 445-2390.

USC-VHH WOMEN’S COUNCIL HOST SPECIAL LUNCH, PROGRAM

The USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Foundation Women’s Council is presenting a special luncheon and program today, Thursday, Feb. 9 featuring Susan Howland, MSG, director Caregiver & Community Education Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles, and Becky Happach, community liaison for Home Care Assistance.

The pair will offer tips on how to communicate with loved ones suffering with memory loss.

The council board meeting is at 10 a.m. with lunch and presentation following at 11:30 a.m. The cost for lunch is $15 (payment must be made prior to the event).

The location is the hospital’s council room A/B.

For more information, email Ruth McNevin at mcnevinr@aol.com.

GLENDALE ART ASSOCIATION NEWS

The Glendale Art Association February meeting is at the CitiBank community room today, Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Painting demonstration will be given by Frank Lennartz, son of noted local artist Margo Lennartz. He developed his own personalized style of painting, emphasizing the impression or “mood” of the moment reflected by the landscape. He has exhibited with the Oil Painters of America’s (OPA) National and Regional exhibitions, The Carnegie Art Museum, the California Art Club’s juried Gold Medal Exhibitions, Weisman Museum of Art exhibitions and the CAC’s own gallery at the El Molino Viejo in San Marino. He also received the prestigious Director’s Choice Award by the Carnegie Art Museum where his painting is now part of their permanent collection. He enjoys teaching oil painting at local art associations and conducting his own plein air painting workshops.

The cost to attend is $5 for members, $7 for guests; paintings submitted to mini show $3 each.

For more info, contact Honor Haase at (818) 248-7373 or email hehaase@gmail.com.

www.glendaleartassociation.com

Citibank is located at 2350 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

PUBLIC INVITED TO FREE CONCERTS

The Tuesday Musicale Juniors will give their monthly recital in the Pasadena Central Library on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m. It is a free concert and features young musicians up to 18 years of age.

The Second Sunday Concert sponsored by The Tuesday Musicale has been changed to the Second Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2:30 p.m. due to the holiday. It will feature the Caltech Wind Ensembles and Caltech Clarinet Choir. The concert is in the Pasadena Central Library and is free.

Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut in Pasadena.

ATTENTION PET LOVERS

On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m., Adrian Griffin, humane education manager at Pasadena Humane Society, will present “How Pets Can Reduce Your Stress Level” at the Pacific Park Library in Glendale. The presentation will be in English and Armenian. Admission will be free. The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept. has planned a series of community gatherings to inform and educate Glendale residents on all resources and services available at the City of Glendale.

Griffin is an educator, certified Gyrotonic trainer, yoga teacher and animal lover.

She educates the community about care and compassion for all animals and develops programs that promote empathy, provide practical information, and strengthen human-animal relationships.

Pets are not only socially great companions, but the trained ones can also help individuals with disabilities. Studies indicate that pets can help to reduce the stress level in human bodies. All are invited to learn more about how owning a pet can reduce stress levels.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Grigorian, Armenian Outreach coordinator, Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept., egrigorian@glendaleca.gov or (818) 548-3760.

Pacific Park Library, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale

‘SHE LOVES’ COMING TO DTLA

“She Loves” is a three-day art exhibit that will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, and on Feb. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibition will be launched at the Honeypot Studio in Downtown Los Angeles and provides a rare opportunity to showcase the breadth of perspectives expressed through myriad art forms. The event will feature the dynamic authorship of 45 artists presenting pieces that are conceived in direct relation to love’s impact on lives.

Tickets to the exhibition are limited and must be purchased in advance from itsmyseat.com (www.itsmyseat.com/sheloves/).

Honeypot Studio is located at 212 W. 12th St., Los Angeles.

THE AGRICULTURAL BEGINNINGS OF CRESCENTA VALLEY

Bolton Hall Museum and Little Landers Historical Society’s next Second Saturday program is a look at the early settlement of the Crescenta Valley and the development of agriculture that made it possible for settlers to live in this remote area. The presentation is on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum,

The speaker for this program is Jo Anne Sadler, the author of “Crescenta Valley Pioneers & Their Legacies” and “Frontier Days in Crescenta Valley.” Sadler’s interest in her family’s history led to her research into the early days of what is now known as La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge and surrounding communities.

This program is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. Donations are always appreciated.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or www.littlelandershistoricalsociety.org or email littlelanders@verizon.net.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave., Tujunga. Parking is available a few doors uphill at the Elks Lodge.

VALENTINE’S DAY CANDY AND MORE

The La Crescenta Library is holding its annual Valentine’s extravaganza on Monday, Feb. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Drop in to make cards, decorate treat boxes and more. Be prepared to spread Valentine’s cheer to all the special people in your life! This is a free program for teens and adults; candy and materials will be provided.

For more information, contact Marta Wiggins at (818) 248-5313.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

LANTERMAN HISTORY EXHIBIT

The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation will unveil its new special exhibition on Feb. 14. Titled “The Legacy of Frank Lanterman (1901-1981),” the exhibition will give insight into the multi-faceted life of this famous La Cañada resident. From his early days as a musician and political activist to his 28-year term in the California State Assembly, Lanterman was always a champion for the local community.

There will be a full schedule of exhibition-related events during 2017. Admission to the nearly year-long exhibition will be $5 for adults and $3 for students ages 12 to 18 as well as seniors. Children under the age of 12 are free. Tours of the Lanterman House are provided on Tuesday, Thursday and the first and third Sunday of each month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. For more information, visit lantermanfoundation.org.

YOUNG AND TAYLOR TO SPEAK TO CV SIERRA CLUB

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club introduces Sierra Club members Joe Young and Gayle Taylor who will present, “Investigating Threats to Chimps in Uganda,” on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library.

The pair will share experiences of the Earthwatch Expedition to the Budongo Forest Reserve, the largest remaining tropical rainforest in East Africa. Their program describes daily activities in the forest, the tracking of chimps and monkeys, discovery of illegal snares and destructive activities. Interviews with local villagers will offer farming alternatives and assistance providing medicine to farm animals. Included will be a weekend visit to Murchison Falls and scenes from Entebbe and Kampala, Uganda.

Our program begins following news of conservation and outings. This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Please contact Wayne Fisher, program chair, at (818) 353-4181 for further information.

La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta.

‘ENTERTAINING’ PROGRAM PLANNED

“Let Me Entertain You” luncheon and program will be presented by the Pasadena Women’s Connection on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s City Club in Pasadena. Marcia Gehris, vocalist and recording artist, will present a delightfully entertaining Valentine’s Day musical program. In her lively and humorous show biz personality she will share “What it Really Means to be a Star” in her inspirational talk. All are invited to attend.

Tickets are $23.

For reservations call Darlene (818) 353-2212 or Carole (818) 790-1907.

Women’s City Club, 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena

NOON CONCERTS OPEN TO PUBLIC

Glendale Noon Concerts is a free admission concert series that takes place every first and third Wednesday from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. at the sanctuary of Glendale City Church.

The next concert is on Feb. 15 and showcases the music of Scott Joplin featuring violinist Yvette Devereaux with bassist Kevin O’Neal.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com or call (818) 244-7241.

Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave. (at Isabel) in Glendale.

GLA ANNOUNCES HONOREES

The Glendale Latino Association Installation & Awards Luncheon will take place on Feb. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club. The Glendale Latino Association will honor

•Man of the Year – Robert Castro, Chief of Police, Glendale Police Department

•Woman of the Year – Nancy Guillen, Business Woman

•Business of the Year – Verdugo Jobs Center

Individual tickets are $75. For ticket information, contact Ani Pogossian at (818) 548-2005 or via email apogossian@glendaleca.gov.

Glendale Latino Association’s purpose is to provide scholarships to local students who have demonstrated educational excellence and extraordinary citizenship, to promote activities that improve education, and bring together businesses and professionals.

To learn more about the Glendale Latino Association and its 2017 honorees visit http://www.glendalelatinoassociation.com/about/

Oakmont Country Club is located at 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale 91208.

WINTER CONCERT AT CALTECH

The Caltech-Occidental concert band, directed by Dr. Glenn D. Price, presents its winter concert on Sunday, Feb.19 at 3:30 p.m. This event will take place in Thorne Hall on the Occidental College campus. The band will perform selections from Carmina Burana by Carl Orff, and music by Hesketh, Price and Strauss. Also featured will be the Caltech flute choir, Caltech clarinet choir and Caltech trombone choir.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. For more information and directions, visit bands.caltech.edu or call (626) 395-3295.

EVENTS AT FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse welcomes Peggy Grande, whose experiences as executive assistant to President Reagan from 1989 to 1999 are chronicled in her memoir “The President Will See You Now: My Stories and Lessons from Ronald Reagan’s Final Years,” being released on the day of the event.

Grande started working in the office of Ronald Reagan while still a college student and quickly earned her way into a coveted role as the president’s executive assistant. In “The President Will See You Now” she reveals what day-to-day life was like in Reagan’s California office, including the former president’s relationship with the First Lady and his interactions with friends, world leaders and everyday Americans. She shares never-before-seen photos and intimate stories, from Reagan’s love of good Midwestern “comfort food” to how he acquired a piece of the Berlin Wall for The Reagan Library to the joy he had spending time on his ranch in Santa Barbara. She also writes about the challenges and heartbreak surrounding his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 1994 and his death in 2004.

Grande’s signing at Flintridge Bookstore is a ticketed event. Seating is limited. Pre-order books by coming in or calling the store. Each book purchase is a ticket. In order to attend, books must be purchased at Flintridge Bookstore. Each ticket provides admission for two people.

Then on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. local fiction writers J.J. Gesher and Rachel Harper will take part in a conversation with Prospect Park Books publisher Colleen Dunn Bates at Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse.

Gesher is the pen name for co-authors Joyce Gittlin and Janet B. Fattal, who wrote “A Narrow Bridge.” Harper’s book is “This Side of Providence.” Their stories share a common theme of family tragedy, but ultimately are narratives of hope and redemption. All three authors are also screenwriters, and Fattal and Harper teach writing at the college level. Both titles are published by Prospect Park Books in Altadena, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Flintridge Bookstore and Coffeehouse is located at 1010 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Angeles Crest Highway. For more information, call (818) 790-0717.

DENIM & DIAMONDS EVENING PLANNED

Plan now to attend the Glendale Education Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Gala presented by Pacific BMW on Friday, March 3. It will be a fun evening with a wonderful dinner and five-piece band. The evening also includes a unique opportunity to win a diamond ring! Western-themed attire is encouraged – cowboy hats, boots, even jeans! Outstanding GUSD alumni Dr. Patrick M. Nemecheck, Christine Walters and Ardashes (Ardy) Kassakhian will also be honored.

For questions about the event, including sponsorships, tickets, and diamond opportunity tickets, please contact Elsa Chagolla at (818) 247-0466 or elsa@glened.org.

FIVE MASTERS ON MUSIQUES ROSTER

The next presentation of Salon de Musiques is on March 5. Titled “With Love & Nostalgia from Vienna,” it will celebrate four genius European masters: Johannes Brahms, Max Bruch, Julius Rontgen and Eric Zeisl (including one U.S. premiere) with an exquisite chamber music program for strings and piano.

The event will be sponsored by the Austrian Consulate of Los Angeles and Madam Zeisl-Schoenberg will introduce her amazing father’s piece.

The program will be performed by Tereza Stanislav and Erik Arvinder on violins, Rob Brophy on viola, Jacob Braun on cello, and Vijay Venkatesh on piano.

An informal Q&A with the artists will follow the performance and a gourmet high tea buffet provided by Patina with French champagne will be served.

Tickets are $45 for students, and $85 general admission that includes buffet and champagne. To reserve a ticket, visit LeSalondeMusiques.com or call (310) 498-0257.

The performance takes place at 4 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, fifth floor, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION

Glendale Beautiful, in cooperation with Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept., will hold Arbor Day observances on March 7 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Casa Adobe de San Rafael in Glendale. Participate in beautifying the city by donating a tree to be planted in a Glendale park or library area. Trees of standard size remain

$45 again this year, and the donation deadline is Feb. 28. Go to GlendaleBeautiful.org to download the donation form to

mail with a check or to donate online for a small fee with a credit card.

For questions contact Roberta Medford at (818) 248-8151 or Sharon Weisman at (818) 248-4967.

Adobe de San Rafael, 1330 Dorothy Drive, Glendale

SETH STEWART AT FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE

On Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse welcomes Los Angeles poet Seth Stewart for a reading and signing of his book

“The Ending I Imagined.”

“The Ending I Imagined” is the inaugural collection of poems by Seth Stewart and acts as a literary magnifying glass hovering over our aunt’s kitchen junk drawer. Small moments, bad weather, scuffed shoes, and daily cleaning are just a few examples of the author’s quotidian subject matter. Like the quiet grief of simply living, each of these carefully crafted, short, and simple poems seems to shrink our lives into silly nothings, and then swell them with so much meaning we think we might burst.

Stewart resides in Montrose with his tortoiseshell cat Mavis, his frog Hardy and too many spiders for the average person.

Flintridge Bookstore and Coffeehouse is located at 1010 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Angeles Crest Highway. For more information, call (818) 790-0717.

‘DREAM PORTAL’ AT ADAMS SQUARE

The Adams Hill Neighborhood Association is hosting “Dream Portal: Once Upon a Time” by artist Colleen M. Kelly at the Adams Square mini-park at 1020 Palmer Ave. in Glendale.

Kelly’s site-specific installation is the sixth art installation to be mounted inside the landmark gas station by City of Glendale Library, Arts and Culture in cooperation with Community Services and Parks. The city program was initiated in 2015. The exhibition will be on view through April 27.

Kelly’s installation utilizes objects that are mostly older than the 1930s era gas station itself and the objects are meant to evoke personal memories. Kelly will ask reception attendees of all ages to write their dreams and wishes on pieces of paper and she will place them in small bottles as part of the exhibition – a tactile approach to personal expression serving as an antidote to the many electronic devices we now use to communicate.

THE COLLECTIVISTS AT BRAND LIBRARY

The Brand Library & Art Center hosts six of Los Angeles’ leading art-collectives through March 11 in a show conceived and organized by curator Kara W. Tomé. The exhibition, titled The Collectivists, marks a moment in time in which a vast number of artists are joining together to take greater control of their means of production and presentation.

Exemplifying this zeitgeist are the six collectives and artist-run spaces featured in the exhibition: Durden & Ray, Eastside International, Manual History Machines, Monte Vista Projects, Tiger Strikes Asteroid and the Association of Hysteric Curators. Each group will curate and display their members’ work, or present public programs in keeping with their missions. Over 60 artists will be represented in the show and nearly a dozen public events will be presented.

For details on each exhibitor, visit www.brandlibrary.org.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

PLANNING ‘BRAS FOR A CAUSE’

The 14th Annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser will be held on April 29, 2017 at the Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. All are invited to support this year’s event, “Embrace the Goddess in You,” by attending and/or sponsoring the event.

Soroptimist International of Glendale’s mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Its vision is to see that women and girls in the local community and around the world have the resources and opportunities needed to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

Proceeds raised from the event will help support breast cancer and other women’s healthcare services in the local area and provide nonprofit organizations with financial grants for programs directed at helping women and girls – programs that empower and educate young women to be the best they can be and to give them the tools they need to be successful in life.

For more information, contact Jory Potts, Soroptimist International of Glendale

sponsorship chair, at (310) 922-2618 or via email at JPOTTS@CBank.com.

VERDUGO MOUNTAINS 10K TRAIL RUN AND HIKE

Registration is now open for the Verdugo Mountains 10K presented by Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center to benefit the Glendale Parks & Open Space Foundation. The 7th Annual Verdugo Mountains 10K will take place on Sunday, May 7. The 6.2 miles and 1,735 foot elevation gain will make for one Sunday morning never to forget! The race begins promptly at 8 a.m. in Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. Glendale.

After the race, participants are invited to enjoy a free pancake breakfast. There will also be a Race Expo, offering an opportunity for local health and fitness related businesses and nonprofits to exhibit their wares.

For more information visit www.RunTheVerdugos.com and follow

@Verdugo10K on Twitter for updates.

LOCAL YOGA CLASS

Gentle/level one yoga classes continue on Friday mornings at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s

of the Mountains Church.

This class will improve joint mobility, flexibility, muscle strength and balance and will include some restorative yoga poses to help the body heal its own aches and pains by engaging the parasympathetic system. Sessions will be 75 minutes. Instructor is experienced in many forms of yoga. Please bring mat.

Cost is $15 cash.

Questions? Contact maiedell45@gmail.com or call (818) 298-4589.

St. Luke’s is located at 2563 Foothill Blvd., at the corner of Rosemont, in La Crescenta.

FOOTHILLS COMMUNITY TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club meets 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday night at 10700 Hillrose Circle in Sunland. Guests are always welcome at no charge.

Toastmasters International is a 91-plus-year-old worldwide organization of small neighborhood, company, community or organization sponsored clubs where people practice and get training in public speaking and leadership skills.

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club is the only official chapter in the Foothills area stretching from La Cañada Flintridge to Sylmar.

Anyone interested in visiting or learning more about the club should contact fctmclub@gmail.com or visit www.foothillscommunitytoastmasters.club.

FREE DANCE CLASSES AT SUNLAND REC CENTER

The community is invited to take part in free Tuesday night dance classes at Sunland Recreation Center. Dances include Zumba, hip-hop and swing. No prior knowledge or experience required.

Couples and families are encouraged to attend.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunland Rec Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd., Sunland

FREE STROKE SUPPORT GROUP, AND HEART LECTURE

A stroke support group hosted by Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rehabilitation Conference Room on the third floor of the hospital.

The support group is open to caregivers, family members, friends and stroke survivors and will help with communication, education, and coping styles while building friendships, solving problems and sharing resources and experience.

RSVP by calling (818) 502-4725.

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital is located at 1420 S. Central Ave. in Glendale.

COURSES AVAILABLE ON RELIEVING FINANCIAL STRESS

Life Improvement Courses are offered on “Principles of Prosperity,” “How to Obtain Financial Security” and “Overcoming Financial Stress” at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills.

These courses help empower a person with the knowledge to overcome financial stress to prosper in life. Each course is $50, is done at the individual’s own pace and timing is flexible. A stress-free financial future can be attained and having the right knowledge can make all the difference.

These are just a few of the life improvement courses offered. Others available address various subjects. The classes are open Monday-Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information contact (818) 957-1500.

Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in

Montrose (entrance off Market Street, behind in parking lot).

FOOTHILLS PRO GROUP

The Foothills Professional Group meets every Wednesday morning from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Leon Lounge and Café. The group provides a structured and supportive system of giving and receiving business. It does so by providing an environment in which participants develop personal relationships with many other qualified business professionals. By establishing this “formal” relationship with other people, you may have the opportunity to substantially increase your business.

The cost is $15, which includes breakfast.

Leon Lounge and Café is located at 2519 Cañada Blvd., Glendale.

DBSA OFFERS SUPPORT GROUP

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) has a support group meeting every Tuesday at Vallejo Drive Adventist Church in Glendale every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. DBSA provides hope, help, and support through peer-based, recovery oriented empowering services, and resources when people need them and how they need to receive them.

For more information, call Wanda Sellers at (818) 352-4346, email dbsalosangelesne@yahoo.com or visit dbsalosangelesne.org.

Vallejo Drive Adventist Church, 300 Vallejo Dr., Room 106 in Glendale.

NEWS FROM FRIENDS OF THE SUNLAND-TUJUNGA BRANCH LIBRARY

The bookstore of the Friends of the Sunland-Tujunga branch of the library, which is located inside the library, is filled with used books on almost every subject. There are books on psychology, religion, self-help, cooking, classics and many more subjects. It is open during library hours (except evenings). Prices range from 10 cents to a few dollars. All books are donated.

All monies collected from the sale of these books support the Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library in purchasing new books, DVDs and equipment. The Friends also supports programs for children and young adults as well as adults. It is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations are tax deductible. Arrangements can be made to pick up large donations. Call the library at (818) 352-4481 to schedule a pick-up.

Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library, 7771 Foothill Blvd., Tujunga

TOPS OFFERS LOCAL MEETINGS

T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – is a self-accountability group meeting held every Monday. Weigh in is from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An hour meeting follows in the education building of Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore (at Santa Carlotta). For more information, call and leave a message for T.O.P.S. at (818) 957-8442.

A meeting is also held in Sunland on Thursdays. Weigh-in is at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 10438 Oro Vista St., Sunland. Contact Jeanie Druebert at (818) 353-5015.

FREE DIABES COMMUNITY EDUCATION CLASS

The Diabetes Care Center at Glendale Adventist Medical Center invites the community to a free diabetes community education class held every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital (Committee Room A).

Participants will learn more about living with diabetes – care and treatment, healthy eating strategies – the importance of blood glucose monitoring and AIC and tools for healthy life style to reduce the risk of complications.

For more information or to RSVP, call (818) 409-8100.

Glendale Adventist Medical Center (Committee Room A – Ground Floor), 1509 Wilson Terrace, Glendale

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP AT Y

The Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, in partnership with the La Leche League, is hosting a monthly lactation and infant development support group to help support new mothers. This monthly group meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-1 p.m. This group is free and open to the community and will answer all breastfeeding-related questions that new mothers may have.

The Y is also offering a Mindful Parenting Course designed to help parents connect to their children and raise them to thrive. This course is adapted from the work of Dan Siegal, M.D and will focus on reducing daily stress while connecting with your child. The classes meet weekly on Tuesdays. The course is open to all and there is a fee to attend.

For more information, contact the Y at (818) 790-0123.

The Y is located at 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada