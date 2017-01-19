CALENDAR This

ALL INVITED TO SCREENING OF ‘SOLD’

The City of Glendale’s Commission on the Status of Women and Soroptimist International of Glendale are hosting a screening of the film “SOLD,” a film based on true stories of a 13-year-old Nepali girl who is sold to a brothel in India. This extraordinary story illustrates the brutality of child trafficking, which affects millions of children around the globe every year. Based on the global bestseller by Patricia McCormik, “SOLD” is a film by Academy Award winning director Jeffrey D. Brown and Academy Award winning executive producer Emma Thompson.

The screening will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Brand Library Recital Hall, located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale. A reception with light refreshments will be begin at 6 p.m. prior to the screening.

Entry to this event is free, but donations are encouraged as 100% of all funds collected for the screening will go to the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking (CAST), an organization that fights human trafficking in the Los Angeles region.

For more information, contact Christine Powers at (818) 548-4844 or women@glendaleca.gov.

WEST WINDS WOODWIND QUINTET TO PERFORM

West Winds Woodwind Quintet will perform at the La Crescenta Library on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.

West Winds is a collaboration among five friends and local musicians who met through their participation in other musical groups in the area. Its members participate variously in the Crown City Symphony, the LAPD (Police Department) Band, the Skyhill Brass Quintet, Santa Monica College Wind Ensemble, Melody Masters, Swing Set Septet, Howling Winds, Western Woodwind Quintet, Pasadena City College Orchestra/Percussion Ensemble/Chamber Ensembles, San Marino Traditional Jazz Band and the Gay Freedom Band.

For questions or more information, please contact (818) 248-5313.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

THE COLLECTIVISTS AT BRAND LIBRARY

The Brand Library & Art Center hosts six of Los Angeles’ leading art-collectives from Jan. 21 through March 11 in a show conceived and organized by curator Kara W. Tomé. The exhibition, titled The Collectivists, marks a moment in time in which a vast number of artists are joining together to take greater control of their means of production and presentation.

Exemplifying this zeitgeist are the six collectives and artist-run spaces featured in the exhibition: Durden & Ray, Eastside International, Manual History Machines, Monte Vista Projects, Tiger Strikes Asteroid and the Association of Hysteric Curators. Each group will curate and display their members’ work, or present public programs in keeping with their missions. Over 60 artists will be represented in the show and nearly a dozen public events will be presented.

Opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For details on each exhibitor, visit www.brandlibrary.org.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

ORANGE INFLUENCE PRESENTED

The Lanterman House and the La Cañada Flintridge Library hosts author David Boulé discussing and signing “The Orange and the Dream of California” on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the La Cañada Flintridge Library.

“The Orange and the Dream of California” takes a lively, literary and extraordinarily visual look at the symbiotic and highly symbolic relationship between the Golden State and its “golden apple.” Untold thousands of adventurers and health-seekers came west in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, lured by postcards of orange blossoms juxtaposed to snow-capped mountains. Orange juice became the way to start every day after Sunkist spread the word that drinking a California orange was not only as sweet and delicious as eating one, but held the promise to a healthy life. The orange became a symbol of everything California promised, and California became the center of the Orange Empire.

Boulé traces the orange’s roots back to Southeast Asia and brings the world of the orange and California alive in words and pictures, including the spirit, the optimism, the whimsy, and the innovation of the many ambitious nonconformists involved in making the orange the symbol of California’s dream.

For more information about the event call (818) 790-3330.

For more information about the book visit http://www.angelcitypress.com/products/orng.

La Cañada Flintridge Library, 4545 Oakwood Ave.

DEMO CLUB FEATURES REP. SCHIFF’S CAMPAIGN ADMINISTRATOR

Congressman Adam Schiff’s campaign administrator Patricia Horton will be the featured speaker at the Sunday, Jan. 22 meeting of the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club, held in the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave., Montrose from 3 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

Horton’s presentation is “Where Do We Go From Here?” referring to how do Democrats go forward after the election of Republican Donald Trump. Horton is also chair of the United Democratic Headquarters, a coalition of eight local Democratic clubs in and around the Pasadena area.

Rep. Schiff, 28th District, has appeared in the media often lately to respond to comments and initiatives from the administration of the President-elect. He serves as ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Club business will include a report on outreach efforts to expand the Club’s membership. The Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club serves the Crescenta Valley and Sunland-Tujunga.

The meeting is open to the public and is free of charge. For more information, the Club’s website is http://canadacrescentadems.org.

CHEBY AND DOBAY AT VILLAGE POETS

The Village Poets of Sunland-Tujunga announced that poet Lisa Cheby and artist Susan Dobay will co-feature at its first Monthly Reading Series of the new year on Jan. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum in Tujunga. Poets: Bring your poetry and sign up for the open reading upon arrival.

Light refreshments will be served – a $3 donation is appreciated.

For additional information about Cheby and Dobay, including samples of their work, visit http://www.villagepoets.blogspot.com

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave., Tujunga

TREE CARE DURING DROUGHT SUBJECT OF WORKSHOP

Foothill Municipal Water District, in partnership with Descanso Gardens and TreePeople, invites residents to attend a Caring for Trees in a Drought workshop. The class will be held at Descanso Gardens on Jan. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Linda Eremita, the lead certified arborist at TreePeople, will lead the Tuesday evening class. She’ll provide information on how to water and mulch trees efficiently to protect them from the effects of drought, keeping them healthy. Information on choosing climate-appropriate species will also be discussed. The workshop is free with RSVP by calling Descanso Gardens at (818) 949-7980 to register.

Descanso Gardens (Van de Kamp Hall), 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

CALTECH PRESENTS WINTER CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT

Caltech Chamber Music Ensembles, directed by Maia Jasper White, presents its Winter 2017 Chamber Music Concert Series at Caltech. These concerts will include performances by 83 participants in 26 groups within the program. Music featured will include works by Brahms, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Beethoven, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Grieg, Faure, Vivaldi and Bach for ensemble sizes ranging from two to seven people. All performances will be held in Dabney Lounge at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted: Friday, Jan. 27; Saturday, Jan. 28; Sunday, Jan 29 at 3:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 3; Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

White is a chamber musician, teacher, orchestral and studio musician and musical entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and co-artistic director of the Salastina Music Society, a Pasadena-based chamber music series dedicated to presenting world-class performances with broad audience appeal. She is a member of the first violin sections of both the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the Pacific Symphony, and twice served as concertmaster of the Crested Butte Music Festival in Colorado. Her orchestral work also includes scoring for motion pictures and television.

In addition to directing Caltech’s chamber music program, White is on the faculty at the Colburn School of Performing Arts and Chapman University.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. For complete program information visit music.caltech.edu one week prior to each concert.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCEART RETURNS TO LIBRARY

Chamber modern dance company Benita Bike’s DanceArt returns to the La Crescenta Library on Saturday, Jan. 28 for an interactive program that draws people into the art of dance. Show time is 2 p.m. This is a free performance, supported in part by the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the Friends of the La Crescenta Library. For this performance, Benita Bike’s DanceArt will perform poignant “For Rose,” propulsive “On Beat 3,” and newly reconstructed “Old Postcards from Europe.”

Call the library (818) 248-5313 or DanceArt at (818) 353-5734 for information.

The La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta.

CALTECH PRESENTS ‘A WASTED EVENING OF TOM LEHRER’

Caltech Theater presents “A Wasted Evening of Tom Lehrer,” featuring 23 songs by the grand step-daddy of musical satire, performed by the Caltech community in a swift paced 75-minute cabaret of revelry and disdain.

This event will take place on Friday, Jan 27 in the Athenaeum West Patio on the Caltech campus from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for students and $25 general admission, and include drinks and dessert. Tickets can be purchased at http://lehrer.brownpapertickets.com.

ATTENTION MUSIC LOVERS

Dr. Ted Stern, a professor of music, is conducting music appreciation classes for adults in the community. This ongoing series is for musicians and non-musicians alike. This series will cover the topic “A New Appreciation of Music – Surprises from the Internet (beginning with the world of Beethoven and his contemporaries).”

The sessions begin Jan. 31 and class is held each Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. continuing each Tuesday through April 4 at the Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church cultural hall, 2700 Montrose Ave. in Montrose.

The cost for the 10-week series of classes is $90.

Everyone is welcome! For more information, call Dianne at (818) 445-2390.

NOON CONCERTS OPEN TO PUBLIC

Glendale Noon Concerts is a free admission concert series that takes place every first and third Wednesday from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. at the sanctuary of Glendale City Church.

The next concert is on Feb. 1 and features oboist Catherine Del Russo with violinist Kirstin Fife and cellist Christopher Ahn.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com or call (818) 244-7241.

Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave. (at Isabel) in Glendale.

FUNDRAISING GALA PLANNED

Tickets are on sale for Our Lady of Lourdes School Black & White Fundraising Gala on Feb. 4 at the Angeles National Golf Club, 9401 Foothill Blvd. in Sunland-Tujunga.

Ticketholders are invited to come out early for OLL’s signature martini drink at the martini bar from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then have the rest of the night for dancing, music, dinner, dessert, Cirque de Soleil style performances, live and silent auctions and raffle prizes!

Free parking, great food, music and entertainment!

The money raised will contribute to the ongoing improvement of the elementary and middle school’s academics, beautification of the campus and, most importantly, the main initiative – technology.

Tickets are $70 each and include martini bar with unlimited martinis from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., DJ music, Cirque du Soleil style performances, dinner, dessert, live and silent auctions and raffles. Tables available.

To purchase tickets visit http://tinyurl.com/hmkvwhs or call Linda Martinez or Sonya Lineses at (818) 353-1106.

SPECIAL STORY TIME AT FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE

On Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m., Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse hosts a special story time (perfect for families with children in pre-school through third grade). Award-winning illustrator Maral Sassouni will be on-site to read her picture book “The Green Umbrella” (story by Jackie Azúa Kramer) and lead a related activity. Kramer and Sassouni both make their debut in this fun read-aloud.

“The Green Umbrella” is a charming tale of imagination, sharing and friendship where things aren’t always what they seem. When Elephant takes a peaceful walk with his green umbrella, he’s interrupted by Hedgehog, Cat, Bear, and Rabbit – all claiming that they’ve had exciting adventures with his umbrella. After all, it is an umbrella, and it certainly hasn’t been on any adventures more exciting than a walk in the rain. Or has it?

Flintridge Bookstore and Coffeehouse is located at 1010 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Angeles Crest Highway. For more information, call (818) 790-0717.

‘SORROW AND PASSION FROM VIENNA’ ON MUSIQUES ROSTER

The next presentation of Salon de Musiques is on Feb. 5 and features the music of Austrian masters, Franz Schubert and Gustav Mahler with an exquisite chamber music program for voice, strings and piano. It will be performed by David Castillo, baritone, Chiai Tajima, violin, Timothy Landauer, cello and Francois Chouchan, piano.

An informal Q&A with the artists will follow the performance and a gourmet high tea buffet provided by Patina with French champagne will be served.

Tickets are $45 for students, and $85 general admission that includes high tea and drinks. To reserve a ticket, visit LeSalondeMusiques.com or call (310) 498-0257.

The performance takes place at 4 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, fifth floor, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

Bolton Hall Museum and Little Landers Historical Society’s next Second Saturday program is a look at the early settlement of the Crescenta Valley and the development of agriculture that made it possible for settlers to live in this remote area. The presentation is on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum,

The speaker for this program is Jo Anne Sadler, the author of “Crescenta Valley Pioneers & Their Legacies” and “Frontier Days in Crescenta Valley.” Sadler’s interest in her family’s history led to her research into the early days of what is now known as La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge and surrounding communities.

This program is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. Donations are always appreciated.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or www.littlelandershistoricalsociety.org or email littlelanders@verizon.net.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave., Tujunga. Parking is available a few doors uphill at the Elks Lodge.

GLA ANNOUNCES HONOREES

The Glendale Latino Association Installation & Awards Luncheon will take place on Feb. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club. The Glendale Latino Association will honor

•Man of the Year – Robert Castro, Chief of Police, Glendale Police Department

•Woman of the Year – Nancy Guillen, Business Woman

•Business of the Year – Verdugo Jobs Center

Individual tickets are $75. For ticket information, contact Ani Pogossian at (818) 548-2005 or via email apogossian@glendaleca.gov.

Glendale Latino Association’s purpose is to provide scholarships to local students who have demonstrated educational excellence and extraordinary citizenship, to promote activities that improve education, and bring together businesses and professionals.

To learn more about the Glendale Latino Association and its 2017 honorees visit http://www.glendalelatinoassociation.com/about/

Oakmont Country Club is located at 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale 91208.

DENIM & DIAMONDS EVENING PLANNED

Plan now to attend the Glendale Education Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Gala presented by Pacific BMW on Friday, March 3. It will be a fun evening with a wonderful dinner and five-piece band. The evening also includes a unique opportunity to win a diamond ring! Western-themed attire is encouraged – cowboy hats, boots, even jeans! Outstanding GUSD alumni Dr. Patrick M. Nemecheck, Christine Walters and Ardashes (Ardy) Kassakhian will also be honored.

For questions about the event, including sponsorships, tickets, and diamond opportunity tickets, please contact Elsa Chagolla at (818) 247-0466 or elsa@glened.org.

PLANNING ‘BRAS FOR A CAUSE’

The 14th Annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser will be held on April 29, 2017 at the Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. All are invited to support this year’s event, “Embrace the Goddess in You,” by attending and/or sponsoring the event.

Soroptimist International of Glendale’s mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Its vision is to see that women and girls in the local community and around the world have the resources and opportunities needed to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

Proceeds raised from the event will help support breast cancer and other women’s healthcare services in the local area and provide nonprofit organizations with financial grants for programs directed at helping women and girls – programs that empower and educate young women to be the best they can be and to give them the tools they need to be successful in life.

For more information, contact Jory Potts, Soroptimist International of Glendale

sponsorship chair, at (310) 922-2618 or via email at JPOTTS@CBank.com.

LOCAL YOGA CLASS

Gentle/level one yoga classes continue on Friday mornings at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of Mountains Church.

This class will improve joint mobility, flexibility, muscle strength and balance and will include some restorative yoga poses to help the body heal its own aches and pains by engaging the parasympathetic system. Sessions will be 75 minutes. Instructor is experienced in many forms of yoga. Please bring mat.

Cost is $15 cash.

Questions? Contact maiedell45@gmail.com or call (818) 298-4589.

St. Luke’s is located at 2563 Foothill Blvd., at the corner of Rosemont, in La Crescenta.

FOOTHILLS COMMUNITY TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club meets 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday night at 10700 Hillrose Circle in Sunland. Guests are always welcome at no charge.

Toastmasters International is a 91-plus-year-old worldwide organization of small neighborhood, company, community or organization sponsored clubs where people practice and get training in public speaking and leadership skills.

Foothills Community Toastmasters Club is the only official chapter in the Foothills area stretching from La Cañada Flintridge to Sylmar.

Anyone interested in visiting or learning more about the club should contact

fctmclub@gmail.com or visit www.foothillscommunitytoastmasters.club.

FREE DANCE CLASSES AT SUNLAND REC CENTER

The community is invited to take part in free Tuesday night dance classes at Sunland Recreation Center. Dances include Zumba, hip-hop and swing. No prior knowledge or experience required.

Couples and families are encouraged to attend.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunland Rec Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd., Sunland

FREE STROKE SUPPORT GROUP, AND HEART LECTURE

A stroke support group hosted by Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rehabilitation Conference Room on the third floor of the hospital.

The support group is open to caregivers, family members, friends and stroke survivors and will help with communication, education, and coping styles while building friendships, solving problems and sharing resources and experience.

RSVP by calling (818) 502-4725.

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital is located at 1420 S. Central Ave. in Glendale.

COURSES AVAILABLE ON RELIEVING FINANCIAL STRESS

Life Improvement Courses are offered on “Principles of Prosperity,” “How to Obtain Financial Security” and “Overcoming Financial Stress” at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills.

These courses help empower a person with the knowledge to overcome financial stress to prosper in life. Each course is $50, is done at the individual’s own pace and timing is flexible. A stress-free financial future can be attained and having the right knowledge can make all the difference.

These are just a few of the life improvement courses offered. Others available address various subjects. The classes are open Monday-Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information contact (818) 957-1500.

Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in

Montrose (entrance off Market Street, behind in parking lot).

FOOTHILLS PRO GROUP

The Foothills Professional Group meets every Wednesday morning from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Leon Lounge and Café. The group provides a structured and supportive system of giving and receiving business. It does so by providing an environment in which participants develop personal relationships with many other qualified business professionals. By establishing this “formal” relationship with other people, you may have the opportunity to substantially increase your business.

The cost is $15, which includes breakfast.

Leon Lounge and Café is located at 2519 Cañada Blvd., Glendale.

DBSA OFFERS SUPPORT GROUP

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) has a support group meeting every Tuesday at Vallejo Drive Adventist Church in Glendale every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. DBSA provides hope, help, and support through peer-based, recovery oriented empowering services, and resources when people need them and how they need to receive them.

For more information, call Wanda Sellers at (818) 352-4346, email dbsalosangelesne@yahoo.com or visit dbsalosangelesne.org.

Vallejo Drive Adventist Church, 300 Vallejo Dr., Room 106 in Glendale.

NEWS FROM FRIENDS OF THE SUNLAND-TUJUNGA BRANCH LIBRARY

The bookstore of the Friends of the Sunland-Tujunga branch of the library, which is located inside the library, is filled with used books on almost every subject. There are books on psychology, religion, self-help, cooking, classics and many more subjects. It is open during library hours (except evenings). Prices range from 10 cents to a few dollars. All books are donated.

All monies collected from the sale of these books support the Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library in purchasing new books, DVDs and equipment. The Friends also supports programs for children and young adults as well as adults. It is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations are tax deductible. Arrangements can be made to pick up large donations. Call the library at (818) 352-4481 to schedule a pick-up.

Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library, 7771 Foothill Blvd., Tujunga

TOPS OFFERS LOCAL MEETINGS

T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – is a self-accountability group meeting held every Monday. Weigh in is from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An hour meeting follows in the education building of Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore (at Santa Carlotta). For more information, call and leave a message for T.O.P.S. at (818) 957-8442.

A meeting is also held in Sunland on Thursdays. Weigh-in is at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 10438 Oro Vista St., Sunland. Contact Jeanie Druebert at (818) 353-5015.

FREE DIABETES COMMUNITY EDUCATION CLASS

The Diabetes Care Center at Glendale Adventist Medical Center invites the community to a free diabetes community education class held every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital (Committee Room A).

Participants will learn more about living with diabetes – care and treatment, healthy eating strategies – the importance of blood glucose monitoring and AIC and tools for healthy life style to reduce the risk of complications.

For more information or to RSVP, call (818) 409-8100.

Glendale Adventist Medical Center (Committee Room A – Ground Floor), 1509 Wilson Terrace, Glendale

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP AT Y

The Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, in partnership with the La Leche League, is hosting a monthly lactation and infant development support group to help support new mothers. This monthly group meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-1 p.m. This group is free and open to the community and will answer all breastfeeding-related questions that new mothers may have.

The Y is also offering a Mindful Parenting Course designed to help parents connect to their children and raise them to thrive. This course is adapted from the work of Dan Siegal, M.D and will focus on reducing daily stress while connecting with your child. The classes meet weekly on Tuesdays. The course is open to all and there is a fee to attend.

For more information, contact the Y at (818) 790-0123.

The Y is located at 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada