Glendale Police Respond to Fatal Shooting

By Mary O’KEEFE

Glendale Police Department homicide detectives continue their investigation into the murder of a Montrose woman that occurred on Tuesday night.

Glendale police have released the name of the woman that was shot and killed in the parking garage beneath her Montrose Avenue apartment.



Hy Soon Oh, 67, owned South Los Angeles business with her husband. Investigators are not certain if she was followed home or if the suspect was already in the area when he apparently approached her in the parking garage under her apartment in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue and shot her.

“We cannot speculate on a [follow home robbery],” said Sgt. Robert William. “What it appears [to be] from witnesses’ statements is there was some level of surveillance by the suspect.”

GPD released a statement that the victim was “likely targeted for robbery after she returned home from her place of business.”

GPD responded to the area after several people reported hearing shots fired. William said the number of shots vary between witnesses.



Witnesses interviewed by CVW stated they were watching television when they saw a flash, heard a gunshot and at the same time a woman scream. They went outside and saw a car driving away. By then others in the area came out of their homes, all hearing a gun shot.

Another witness said he saw the victim pull her vehicle into the garage, which is gated, and a man described as African American walked in while the gate was still open. When the victim opened the garage door, the man walked into the garage. He thought it was strange and stayed around, according to a witness. When he heard the shot he said he thought it was strange. After he heard the shot, he saw the man walk out, get into a vehicle and then flee the area.

“The suspect got into a car, but we can’t confirm if he got into the driver’s or passenger’s seat. The car was parked on the street,” William said.

There is no clear description of the vehicle, and no information if there was another person in the car.

When officers arrived, they at first had difficulty locating the victim.



“Initially, no one knew where the shot came from, including the witnesses who saw the suspect,” William said. “Someone thought it came from a [specific unit]. That unit was cleared and there was no evidence of a crime. Then an officer noticed the garage door open and noticed the [victim].”

Oh was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police canvassed the area but did not find the suspect described by witnesses.

Montrose Avenue was shut down to traffic for several hours from just west of La Crescenta Avenue to Ramsdell Avenue.

The husband of the victim arrived on-scene and went to the police station to meet with detectives.

According to William, the husband did not know why someone would attack his wife.

Initial reports on social media stated the shooting occurred at Crescenta Valley High School and involved a young female. There was no incident at the school.

GPD is asking for the public’s help with any information concerning this fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at (818) 548-4911 or contact CRIME STOPPERS online at http://lacrimesstoppers.org or phone (800) 222-8477 or, from a smartphone, download P# Tips for free.