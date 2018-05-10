Moratorium Passes – But Not Happily

By Brian CHERNICK

The Glendale City Council on Tuesday night successfully passed an extension of a moratorium on downtown area residential development, but not without city councilmembers butting heads on exceptions – or carve-outs – and the implementation of affordable housing requirements.

After a narrow passage of a 45-day moratorium, the 10 months and 15-day extension passed unanimously. However, not all members were enthusiastic about their vote.

Councilmember Paula Devine, acting as mayor pro tem while Zareh Sinanyan was in Armenia, previously argued during last week’s meeting that exceptions to a moratorium would defeat the purpose of such an ordinance, but ultimately decided that allowing the moratorium to expire would be less desirable.

“I want to make sure this is on video and in the minutes that I am opposed to exceptions,” Devine said prior to giving her vote. “But I feel that a moratorium with exceptions is better than no moratorium so I will vote yes.”

So called “pipeline projects” that have both a discretionary land use entitlement and a building permit will be allowed to proceed during the moratorium. Other carve-outs include projects that are converting commercial buildings into residential complexes. So long as they do not exceed 50 additional units and can demonstrate through studies that the conversion will not add or worsen impact, these projects will be permitted during this period.

In opening discussion, Devine proposed an amendment to the moratorium to include a requirement of 15% affordable housing for all new condominiums built in the downtown area throughout the period of the moratorium. Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian and Ara Najarian were dismayed by the last minute additions, leading Najarian to compare it to “[dropping] a bomb on council,” stating it was “unfair” that he and the city attorney had not received any information on the proposals.

According to City Attorney Mike Garcia, the last minute additions would require the reopening of the hearing to allow residents, developers and all stakeholders to express their views on the matter.

As part of the moratorium, staff is tasked to research the need and feasibility of a citywide inclusionary housing ordinance that would impose requirements on residential developments to include a certain percentage of affordable units or houses.

These findings are expected to be discussed by council sometime during the summer.