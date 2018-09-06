KVMA Breathes Life Back into Neighborhood Celebrations

By Mary O’KEEFE

The end of summer block party at Kenneth Village recently filled the road with a bounce house, music, face painting and a twist on the traditional petting zoo: a puppy zoo, where kids could cuddle little puppies. It was a celebration brought to residents by the newly formed Kenneth Village Merchant Association.

“We have resurrected the Kenneth Village Merchant Association,” said Association President Tyler King.

The once active Association had been kind of “forgotten about” but with the influx of new businesses new life has been brought to KVMA.

The City of Glendale’s economic development division reached out to the Association and was able to give it a little financial boost to get the organization up and active again.

“Our goal is to do four events a year,” King added.

There are five members of the Association, all business owners. Its next event will be the Kenneth Village Fall Festival on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held on Kenneth Road between Grandview and Sonora. There will be lots for families, including a Halloween costume parade at 2 p.m., train rides, face painting and pumpkin decorating. There will also be trick and treat candy stations.