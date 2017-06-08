Crescenta Valley High School Sends Off Graduates

By Mary O’KEEFE

The student speeches at the commencement at Crescenta Valley High School’s Osborne Field on Thursday night reflected a generation that may have grown up in turbulent times, surrounded by negativity and where world violence is a more commonplace occurrence than in the past, and yet instead of combating negativity with more negativity this class promoted togetherness, family and community.

The student speakers acknowledged that it had not always been easy.

“It always hasn’t been a walk in the park,” said senior class president Nicole Min Joo Lee in her welcoming speech.

Jesse Contente echoed her comments, speaking on the stress felt about growing up and having to be perfect.

These students voiced the realities of their doubts and of stress yet the focus of all the speeches was community and family, remembering where they came from and the power of love.

Contente acknowledged this would most likely be the last time he would see about 90% of his fellow graduates.

“After today we continue our path in life,” he said. “We may [just] be one senior class at one school, but that does not mean we cannot construct a better tomorrow.”

He spoke about coming to the realization that growing up does not mean having to be perfect, that grown-ups can make mistakes just like kids.

Lee shared wisdom for the future with her classmates.

“We must truly discover ourselves in community, not when we are solely invested and focused on ourselves,” she said. “I encourage you to not let fear dictate your steps.”

She reminded her classmates that when they first came to CVHS they faced the fear of not knowing anyone, the same fear some may have as they go on to college and into the workforce.

“All and all, have faith in yourself. This is an exciting time so take advantage of [all that is available],” she said.

But the students are not going into their new life alone, said speaker Arin Sarkissian.

“I am not standing here alone. With me here today are my family, my teachers, and the 650 students who roamed the halls with me over the past four years,” he said. “All these individuals have become a part of me in one way or another.”

He advised his fellow classmates to remember that they are all Falcons.

“When times get tough or major obstacles obstruct your path to success, I encourage you to take a look in the mirror and realize you are not alone. You have your entire Falcon family supporting you,” he said. “No matter where you go we go together because the Falcon spirit will truly live within us for the rest of our lives. So again I say: We did it because we helped one another to get where we are today and we are an irreplaceable component of each other’s identity.”

Contente reminded his classmates of the power they have to create change and how best to do that.

“In life recognize the many powers that we have – the power to create change, the power to lift someone else, the power to love,” he said. “Every day we have a choice to make change so as long as we are here why not create joy? Why not further share our love with the world and lessen our hate? First and foremost we are human beings and therefore endowed within us, I feel, is a responsibility to support each other. … We may believe in different things but that does not mean we do not help one another, it does not stop us from appreciating each other and respecting each other.”



Lee spoke directly to the parents who would soon watch their children “fly from the nest.”

“We will always find our way back home because once a Falcon always a Falcon,” she said.

And with poignant parting advice, Contente said, “Embrace your influence of love. Never underestimate the power you have to uplift someone’s life by a simple act of kindness. Don’t waste energy on hatred and don’t focus on negativity.”