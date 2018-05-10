Prom – Plus a Whole Lot More

For the 24th year, Prom Plus, the after-prom event for CVHS seniors and their guests, is preparing for a night of fun.

By Charly SHELTON

It’s prom season – a time for rock walls, unforgettable memories and safely partying the night away. It’s time for Prom Plus.

“Prom night and grad night are two of the most dangerous nights in a high school senior’s life. They feel invincible,” said Robin Goldsworthy, president of Prom Plus. “Prom Plus is truly a unique concept that I am proud to have been a part of since 1999. There is no way to measure how successful Prom Plus has been in steering students away from trouble after prom, but I know my board and I are confident that it is a fun, and safe, alternative to unsupervised after-prom parties.”

Next Saturday, May 19, is prom. After the dance is done, the party keeps going for prom guests and their dates at the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA in La Cañada with Prom Plus, a $25,000 after-party that runs all night long. From midnight until 5 a.m. all sorts of amusements are featured. Past years have seen rides like zip lining, mechanical bull riding, mechanical shark riding and rock wall climbing. A casino room gives guests a chance to compete for prizes, Dance Dance Revolution keeps them moving, a tarot card reader looks into their future and an all-you-can-eat food bar makes sure that no one leaves hungry. This huge party is put on by the Prom Plus organization, whose members hold events all year to fundraise the $20,000 to $25,000 needed for the party, and the students who attend prom have admission to Prom Plus included in the purchase of their prom ticket.

Goldsworthy is the president of the organization and, along with longtime friend and event chair Mary O’Keefe, plans and runs every fundraising event to raise the money necessary and oversees the Prom Plus event every year. Now, after their 32 combined years of running the show, they are looking to usher in a new generation of Prom Plus parents.

“Prom Plus is a 100% volunteer-driven organization. It was founded on parent participation. My four boys and Mary’s three kids have all come through the Prom Plus cycle and moved on, with Mary’s youngest being the last to graduate, just last year,” Goldsworthy said. “Everyone on the board for Prom Plus has seen their children graduate from high school and move on. We’re looking to open the door to new parents who have children who are in, or will soon be in, high school. We want to invite them to take their seats on the board.”

For any parents who want to get involved, it’s never too late. Prom Plus will be held next Saturday, May 19 and help is always needed. For more information on how to get involved, email info@PromPlus.org, or visit the website at PromPlus.org.

“I am thankful to the people who came before me who formed Prom Plus, who recognized that creating a safe place for our kids to go after prom is an important component in keeping them safe,” Goldsworthy said. “I am looking forward to welcoming a new board of equally committed parents who want to move Prom Plus to the next level. It’s an exciting time.”