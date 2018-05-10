Investigation Continues in Rosemont Threat

By Mary O’KEEFE

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. is continuing its investigation into apparent threats made over the weekend toward Rosemont Middle School.

“On Saturday morning we were notified about a posting on social media of threats towards Rosemont,” stated Principal Scott Anderle in a robocall made on Saturday to parents.

The thread of threats was shared on social media, which eventually reached several students and parents. They reported it to Rosemont Middle School in various ways, including using the Glendale Unified School District’s app and the school’s tip line. Administrators immediately contacted the LASD-Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station and deputies conducted an investigation. The student who posted the threats was placed into custody.

“The student was charged with making a criminal threat,” said Sgt. Alan Chu.

The student now waits for a court date.

There is not much more information being released from either the LASD or GUSD because the student is a juvenile. In general, though, there are specific disciplinary actions that are taken when threats are made.

“It really depends on the level of threat and the [law enforcement] investigation,” said Kristine Nam, GUSD spokeswoman. “In general, there will be a disciplinary hearing.”

It is at that hearing when the GUSD board of education will decide whether to suspend or expel a student.

The student who made the threats on Saturday has not returned to the campus at Rosemont. The district did bring in several counselors and extra administrators to the school at the beginning of the week to help support any students who were worried about the threats or had any questions about the incident.

If anyone – parent or student – has questions or concerns, they can contact any trusted teacher.

“Or they can call me directly,” Anderle said.

This is the second time in recent months that a student at Rosemont has made threats to the school via social media. An investigation in the first incident found the threat was not credible, and the student did not realize that posting things on social media extends beyond just a few contacts. But Rosemont Middle School is just one of many schools across the nation that have reported students making violent threats that ended up being false alarms. All have faced disciplinary actions, both from schools and law enforcement; however, those consequences do not seem to sink into the consciousness of some of the perpetrators.

The brains of middle school students are not fully formed, according to Paul Royer, behavior analyst and licensed clinical social worker.

“They do not clearly understand the consequences of what they are doing,” Royer said. “[A lot of times] it’s the cool factor, the desire to fit in.”

He added that young teens can struggle with their identity and that there are plenty of negative examples on social media that glamorize substance abuse and violence. Kids see these larger-than-life social media presence as something they can emulate.

“This comes back to the two [important] things parents can do,” he said.

The first is parents should have a dialogue with their child about what they are interested in while online, what that child is engaged in and is fascinated by.

“The second is that there is no critical thinking being taught in school,” Royer said. He said that parents need to help their child develop critical thinking skills.

Critical thinking is self-directed, self-disciplined, self-monitored and self-corrective thinking. It is a way to understand the logical connections between ideas, and the consequences of mistakes. So when young teens put something on the internet, they are not necessarily thinking who might be hurt by a comment or the consequences they may have to face.

“Some [teens] so desperately want attention,” he said, “and they justify [their actions] by saying, ‘Everyone else is doing it, so why can’t I?’”

To address this, Rosemont has held several presentations titled, “Think Before You Post,” Anderle said.

Even though there are students who make threats, then apologize after they realize that law enforcement considers it a criminal threat, it is still important that when someone sees something they say something. As soon as many of the parents and students recognized the threats made towards Rosemont, they responded immediately by contacting the school.

“Our students report [this behavior],” Anderle said.

He added students want a safe school and regularly share information they hear or see with his office. The students, and parents, want to protect their school and work with teachers and principals to make sure all are safe.

The administration and school resource officer are also on social media and, when they see something suspicious or threatening, they follow through.

Anderle is working with the student behind Saturday’s threat and LASD is continuing its investigation.