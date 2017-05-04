Lincoln Students Shine in the Annual Talent Show

The Annual Lincoln Talent Show took place earlier this month in the Lincoln Elementary School auditorium. It was under the direction of Lincoln Student Council advisors/teachers Nicolas James and Sara Morris.

This year’s show was run entirely by the student council whose members worked backstage as well as undertaking the duties of masters of ceremonies. The show again featured talented Lincoln students from kindergarten through sixth grade. The show was divided into three acts with a different student council member serving as master of ceremony for each act. Student council member Lindy Brascia introduced Act I that included third grader Sienna Munoz dancing to “Good Morning” from the musical “Singing In The Rain,” second grader Angela Nazlikian playing piano to “Waves of the Danube,” first grader Brady Gagne singing, “Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes, first grader Bella Ionescu playing, “Home on the Range” on the piano, third grader Annabel Dillon singing her original songm “Through the Wind and The Rain,” first grader Isabella Barrientos playing piano to “Malagueña” by Sarasate” and fourth graders Khalia Hite and Trinity Moore dancing to “Problem” by Arianna Grande.

The second act was introduced by Adam Parker and featured second graders Samantha Boyer and Penelope Lusparyan dancing to Meghan Trainer’s “Better When I’m Dancing,” sixth grader Tadeh Essakhanian playing the piano to “Turkish March” by Mozart, fifth grader Avalon Burzynski singing “Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara, third graders Sarah Watnick and Amanda Bruster cheering, sixth grader Austin Winchell playing “Taps” on the trumpet and fourth grader Jamie Shoemake singing and rapping to the Broadway smash “Alexander Hamilton.”

The last acts were announced by Ingrid Herman and featured sixth grader Gabriel Torres on drums and his father on guitar playing “Wipeout.” The world premiere was shown of the short film, “Downtown,” starring Peter James, Alleh Zadorian, and Dominic Horton. Third graders Annabel Dillon, Kelcy Peterson, Ella Ball, Victoria Miller with fifth grader Sophia Dillon and kindergartener Bronson Ball twirled and danced to “Roar” by Katy Perry, second grader Samantha Boyer played the piano to the “Star Wars” theme by John Williams, sixth grader Isabella Deravakian sang “Love” from “The Parent Trap,” sixth grader Brandi Herrington danced to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus, sixth grader Grace Williams sang “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten, sixth graders Juliette Brungard, Arleen Nazari, Cynthia Mele and Cailin Boward danced to “Neon Lights” by Demi Lovato.

The show ended with the second premiere the short film, “My Story,” starring Jobson Kimura, Ryan Krohn and Joseph Roe. As per Lincoln tradition, the students were showered by confetti provided by the Lincoln Dad’s Club during the final curtain call.

Submitted by Nicolas JAMES