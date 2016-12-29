»Montrose Shopping Park News

A New Year’s Resolution is a goal to make a concerted effort for self-improvement. When we ask ourselves, “Am I being the best that I can be?” The answer is in how you get there. Will it be through rigorous exercise? Eating healthier? Being more conscientious? Make the Montrose Shopping Park the first place you go to achieve your New Year goals.

We have fitness instructors, master chefs, books, boutiques and salons to help you look and feel your best. In addition to the wide variety of businesses here and proximity to the foothills, there’s a real benefit to supporting local businesses.

Did you know that if each of us spent $100 a year on local businesses instead of chain stores, it would put an extra $3 million a year into our economy? (Source: ABCNews)

As you make goals for yourself, make goals for your community, too. Pledge to support local businesses by shopping and dining in the Montrose Shopping Park.

Stay connected with us throughout the year @shopmontrose on Facebook and Instagram and use the #shopsmall #shoplocal #ishopmontrosefirst for the chance to be featured.

Happy New Year!