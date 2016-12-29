New Year, New Board

2017 marks the 92nd anniversary of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Originally called the La Crescenta Chamber of Commerce, the organization replaced an earlier “improvement association” led by 15 or so very active men committed to the growth of this new little community. The chamber was granted its Articles of Incorporation by the State of California in April 1925. Ninety-two years later, the CV Chamber (now including women!) is still very active in the growth and safety of our little community.

While all members of a chamber are important, I’d like to especially thank our incoming 2017 board of directors. All are returning board members and no doubt will continue to give their time and expertise to improve the quality of life in the Crescenta Valley. As you can see, they represent the various sectors of a vital community – business, education, media, non-profit, clergy, health and other aspects.

President Calvin “Kaipo” Chock – Owner, JR Hardware Sash & Door

Vice President Dwight Sityar – Member, Early Rodders Club

Secretary Robin Goldsworthy – Publisher, Crescenta Valley Weekly

Treasurer Craig Fisher – Owner, Craig’s Electric

Past President Aram Ordubegian – Attorney, Arent Fox LLP

Honorary Mayor Mike Riley – Owner, Riley & Associates Advertising

Director Mike Baldwin – Post Adjutant, American Legion Post 288

Director Ken Biermann – Retired Principal, CVHS

Director Warren Boehm – Owner, Warren Boehm Insurance

Director Rev. Beverly Craig – Senior Minister, Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta

Director Leonard Ghazarian – Owner, Caspian Services

Director Jeero Habeshian – Broker, Glencrest Team, Dilbeck Estates

Director Ella Hambarchian – Agent, New York Life

Director Keith Hobbs – CEO, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital

Director Dr. Cynthia Livingston – Principal, Rosemont Middle School

Director Matt Morelli – Partner, Bonners Equipment Rentals

Director James Pak – President, Korean-American Federation of N. Los Angeles

Director Steve Pierce – Communications Adm., Montrose Shopping Park Association

Director Julia Rabago – Leader, Social Responsibility, YMCA of the Foothills

Director J.D. Speas, DVM – Owner, Crescenta Cañada Pet Hospital

We honor our outgoing Honorary Mayor Chris Aristo of Aristo State Farm Agency for his years of service to the CV Chamber and for showing up at so many ribbon cuttings! And we thank our newsletter editor and longtime advisor Jean Maluccio of Maluccio Company for her continued dedication!

Board members will be officially installed on Thursday, Jan. 12 at a luncheon at Angeles National Golf Club. The community is invited and tickets are $40. Go to www.crescentavalleychamber.org/installation to register.

Stop by the CV Chamber booth at Winter Wonderland at Two Strike Park, today, Dec. 29 from noon to 4 p.m.