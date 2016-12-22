Secret Santa

This is the time of the year to reflect and appreciate the abundance life has to offer. When Santa brings toys and goodies, let’s think about those who are less fortunate. Do you know someone who could use a special pick-me-up gift from you? It doesn’t have to be too much or too expensive. Just something to show you’re thinking about them.

For all thoughtful occasions, Montrose is here to help. Take Raffi Anserlian with Executive Clock Gallery (pictured here with Marie Flynn) for example. Raffi and his father Garo travel around town making house calls, bringing beloved clocks back to life. In this photo, Raffi holds an antique cuckoo clock with its owner Marie Flynn. The clock stopped working after Marie’s husband passed away and it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that Marie decided she would restore this clock in her husband’s honor. It’s moments like this that make our community special.

Gift giving opportunities are abundant in Montrose. Do you know someone who needs a new pair of shoes? Buy them at Shoe Fantasy. Thoughtful keepsakes? Lara’s Gifts. Quality toys? Tom’s Toys and Critters. This is just a small sample of how our stores can help. There’s something for everyone in the Montrose Shopping Park.

Many of our retailers are keeping their doors open until 8 p.m. on Friday nights. Take advantage of the extended holiday hours and enjoy the festive spirit in Montrose. Shop local and shop small for the benefit of our local economy.

You’ll feel good about yourself for brightening someone’s special day. There’s no better feeling than to give rather than to receive.

Merry Christmas!