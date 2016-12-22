We Get Questions

Being one of the few civic agencies with regular business hours and a brick-and-mortar building in the Crescenta Valley, we get all sorts of interesting calls and visits here at the chamber.

For instance, a woman recently called wanting to know what time the bus would arrive to take her to Glendale. Another person wanted to know how he could join the local Rotary Club. A third wanted to know what her tenants’ rights were in relation to a problem with her landlord.

An older gentleman wanted some ideas for a romantic place to take a date. A woman, who enjoys walking around town, wanted us to do something about trash in an ignored corner of La Crescenta.

My colleague Robyn and I do our best to find the answers to these questions and seek to create meaningful solutions to problems. The CV Chamber is more than just a consortium of businesses. We’re here to be a resource for local and out-of-town residents in regards to all things Crescenta Valley. If we don’t know the answer, we’ll help you find the person or agency that does.

A sticky question came to us the other day from a real estate agent wanting to solicit their services door-to-door. “Did they need a special license to do so?” It took some digging but the short answer is yes. Since this information may help others, let me recount it here.

First we had to determine if the solicitation would occur in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County or in the City of Glendale. It would be in the unincorporated County area of La Crescenta. Solicitors who solicit goods or services for future delivery (in this case, appraisals/home sale services) must obtain a solicitor’s business license from the County Treasurer and Tax Collector (ttc.lacounty.gov) to operate in unincorporated County areas. In the case of a real estate agent, both the parent company and the individual agent need a solicitor’s license. This can be confusing because the real estate office itself does not need a business license to conduct business in La Crescenta but it does need a solicitor’s business license to go door-to-door.

Solicitation is prohibited between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. If a property owner would like to prevent all solicitation on private property, the property owner may post a “No Trespassing” or “No Soliciting” sign in a conspicuous location.

Door-to-door sales with food or other products in hand (peddling) are not permissible under the code. However, door-to-door sales with a catalog in hand to take orders for future delivery (solicitation) is permissible if the person has a solicitor’s license, is operating within permissible hours, and is not trespassing (i.e., no sign is posted).

Whether you’re a chamber member or not, feel free to call or drop by the CV Chamber office any weekday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. We’ll try to help you with your question.

Chamber Holiday Hours: We will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2. Best wishes for a happy holiday season!