»Montrose Shopping Park News

A Montrose Summer Tune-up

Times flies, doesn’t it? Summer will officially be here in just about a month, so now is the perfect time to get that Montrose Summer Tune-up! After one of the wettest winters on record in LA, you’re ready to venture out into the world of shorts and tank tops and, yes, even swimsuits! If that is a frightening thought for you, the Montrose Shopping Park is here to help.

Depending on how hard you want to “hit it,” physically speaking, here we can offer you free-weight training at Crossfit Array or Crossfit Montrose, spin classes at Pedal Spin Studio, or you can get in shape and learn to break boards with your hands at Fred Villari’s Karate Studio. But for those of who just want to tone up and sculpt a bit, there’s no better place than Wundabar Pilates located at 2303 Honolulu Ave.!

It has the best equipment available to make you “beach-ready” in just a couple of weeks. Celebrity trainer Amy (Sowers) Jordan (pictured on the left) began practicing Pilates in 2006 and opened her first high-energy Pilates studio on Honolulu Avenue in 2008. Amy is an experienced professional and a lovely lady herself and – believe it or not – mother of two! That’s her post-pregnancy form you see there. But hold onto your hat because things are about to get interesting! Being pregnant is anything but business-as-usual, but Wundabar Pilates has the best pregnancy workout program for WundaMamas, too.

And once you’ve achieved your own WundaBody, walk it on down to Paradise Tan at 2240 Honolulu Ave., give them just 10-15 minutes and get your “sunless tan” as they airbrush you to that look of “livin’ the good life.” You can be custom-sprayed to a beautiful, golden brown tan all over, or just do certain parts like your legs. Make your appointments soon … that beach clock is ticking. Call Wundabar Pilates at (818) 249-6800 and Paradise Tan at (818) 957-7787.

This week our Sunday Market features delicious organic avocados, fresh cherries, and beautiful African violets. For your musical enjoyment, the Gremoli Band is back! They’re always a crowd favorite. And while visiting the Market, be sure to shop and dine at our many Montrose Shopping Park shops and restaurants. You can find it all at the Sunday Market in Montrose!