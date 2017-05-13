»Montrose Shopping Park News

Give Mom Montrose for Mother’s Day!

“My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. I attribute all my success in my life to the moral, intellectual, and physical education I received from her.”

~ George Washington

Well said, guy on the dollar bill! This Sunday we honor mothers everywhere by making their day special and bright. If you haven’t already shopped for Mom, you still have 72 hours to showtime. And here’s how we’re going to help you hit one out of the park!

Several of our woman-owned businesses decided to work together to create a spectacular gift just for moms. The selection is specifically designed to give Mom a full day of rest and relaxation in beautiful Montrose whenever she chooses!

Picture Mom beginning her day with a nourishing breakfast and coffee at Rest, Farmhouse Inspired, our very own farm-to-table restaurant. Their $25 gift certificate is accompanied by a take-home selection of tea and honey.

Then she’ll stroll along Honolulu Avenue to the Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio for makeup and skincare with another $25 certificate, plus a free $28 lotion. A few doors down at Revelation Tops, Mom selects her new, fun top with a 25% discount and leaves wearing her free Austrian crystal hair clip. Then on to Yoga Rock Studios to join in a yoga class (a $68 value) where she can take some time to breathe. Now fully relaxed, Mom can head up to JK’s Steam Spa for a wax and blowout ($80 value, not in all baskets) then finish her day with $25 worth of sangria and tapas on the beautiful patio at Casa Córdoba!

These Mother’s Day baskets are valued from $210 to $290 and are being sold for only $49.99! Quantities are limited, so head on over soon to pick up one of these memory-infused delights from any of the participating merchants mentioned above. And a Happy Mother’s Day!

This week our Sunday Harvest Market features “green juice,” fresh squash, organic cherries, and Thai basil. Enjoy Country Western music with guitarist Eli Locke playing some of the best country music around. And while visiting the Market take time to shop and eat at the many quaint stores and restaurants the Montrose Shopping Park offers.