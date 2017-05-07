National Small Business Week

Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness.

When I hear “small business” I definitely think of Montrose. Montrose was founded on the concept of small owner-operated businesses. The lion’s share of the businesses in Montrose is small owner-operated businesses and we hope that continues. This shopping district was created to join forces to promote the area and make sure consumers choose Montrose over the larger shopping centers. The Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce is an advocate to the City of Glendale for the Montrose area. I am a part of the Permit Streamlining Task Force that is making it easier to get through the permit process. The task force has made some headway but more is needed. The Montrose Chamber has asked for a special fast track specifically designed for small owner-operated businesses. I am working with Glendale Councilmembers Paula Devine and Ara Najarian and the task force to see that this happens. The Streamlining Task Force is looking to start up again in the next few weeks and this will be a part of the agenda. We are also looking to make sure that existing businesses that need an improvement or an upgrade be part of the fast track as well.

National Small Business Week is administered through the SBA, which has been an advocate for businesses since July 30, 1953 when President Eisenhower signed the Small Business Act. Coincidentally, the Los Angeles District Office is located in Glendale at 330 N. Brand Blvd. Suite 1200. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Los Angeles District Office (LADO) serves Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, which have a combined population base of 11 million residents. If this area were a state, it would rank as the eighth most populous in the Union. LADO leads all SBA offices nationwide in financing 2,465 businesses with more than $1.5 billion. LADO is also first in lending nationally to minority and women-owned businesses, and is active in government contracting – helping with billions in contract opportunities during the last three years. The Los Angeles District Office is a full-service financing office offering Microloans, 7(a), 504, CAPLines, Community Advantage, Export Working Capital, and SBA Express Programs. Technical assistance is readily available through an extensive network of three SCORE chapters, four Women Business Centers and nine Small Business Development Centers. For comprehensive information about National Small Business week, log onto https://www.sba.gov/nsbw/nsbw.

