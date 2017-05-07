»Montrose Shopping Park News

Pythons, Porcupines and Armadillos … Oh, My!

Not quite the same as lions and tigers and bears (sorry, Dorothy) but far safer and a whole lot more interesting! We come now to the “Kritters” aspect of Kids N Kritters Day, this Sunday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and do we have a menagerie for you!

Driving up from San Diego for their 12th year at our event are the instructors from Wild Wonders and their eclectic mix of creatures you just don’t see every day. Bring the kids to one of three fascinating shows and they will be mesmerized as they meet, touch and learn about kinkajous, Burmese pythons, North American porcupines, and our favorite cutie, the Pigmy Armadillo pictured here. These free-to-the-public shows take place at the Honolulu/Ocean View intersection at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. this Sunday only!

Our friends from Glendale Humane Society will be on hand again this year with a Wags N Whiskers Walk at 10 a.m. and informational displays and pet adoption candidates. Their mission is to be “the bridge between homelessness and hopefulness” and they have functioned as one of the only no-kill shelters around for nearly 100 years. Come meet four-legged friends like Maryanne, the four-year-old Doxie mix pictured here.

She loves toys, knows fetch and plays tug ’til she drops. These furry friends will surely play tug with your heartstrings, as well!

Critters-To-Go will host our farm animal petting zoo and offer hand-led pony rides for the kids at the west end of the event, Honolulu Avenue at Wickham Way.

And this week our Sunday Market features delicious butter lettuce, farm fresh mulberries, and just ripened cucumbers. We are delighted to announce the return of guitarist Mark Achuff . . . a treat for all our shoppers. And don’t forget, most Montrose shops and restaurants are open for your dining and shopping pleasure. Come see us on Sunday!