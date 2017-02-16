Montrose Shopping Park Association news

Join us for the first annual Montrose Spring Wine Walk on Saturday, March 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. We’re planning on a great event and we need you to make it even better. Merchants throughout town will open their doors inviting you in for their favorite wine and hors de oeuvres.

Studies show that wine is good for you for the social aspects and the physical benefits to your well-being. Different wines have different characteristics and our merchants are excited to have you taste their favorites. We have 24 Shopping Park businesses hosting wine tastings! You can view the list on our web site … just click on the Wine Walk page.



Are you a wine connoisseur, aka, an oenophile? If you are, share your knowledge. Perhaps we’ll learn from each other. In any case, this will be a great opportunity to get together with your friends in the community. We invite you to come enjoy a fun night on the town!

You can purchase your tickets online today at www.shopmontrose.com using our PayPal link. Or visit one of these businesses to secure your evening passes: Casa Córdoba, Copy Network, Grayson’s Tune Town, It Takes A Village, Mountain Rose Gifts – or at our Sunday Harvest Market information booth. With each Wine Walk ticket purchased you’ll receive tickets good for 15 pours, a complimentary logo wineglass and $10 Montrose scrip to spend in town anytime at our participating shops and restaurants. So come join us! Tickets are selling quickly.

Rain or shine there is always a Sunday Market! This week our Market features cold pressed “fruit” juice, baby mixed greens and fresh brown or white eggs. And while shopping, enjoy the unique sounds of ukulele music by the Honolulu Avenue Strummers. It’s Sunday in Montrose where you will find many of our quaint shops and specialty restaurants open during Market hours.