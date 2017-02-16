Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce

Pull Out Your Calendar – There’s A Lot Happening

They say Tuesday is the most productive day of the week. Following that logic, I suggest February is the most productive month of the year. People everywhere set goals back on Jan. 1 and now they’re putting them into action. It’s no different here at the CV Chamber of Commerce where we have a number of things in the works. Deadlines are key to staying on track so here are some important ones:

• Feb. 24 – Vendors that would like to sell edible items at our Hometown Country Fair in April need to get their Request to Participate in to us by this date. This will allow the selection committee to get back to you in time to get the necessary Health Department documents. Call the office for details.

• March 8 – Your opportunity to win $725! Maybe the luck of the Irish will be with you at our March mixer at Arthur Murray Dance Center. The membership drawing is up to $725 and, if you’re a Chamber business member in good standing, your name is in the jar. But you have to be there to win on March 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2260 Honolulu Ave., Montrose.

• March 10 – This is the date we finalize our Hometown Country Fair advertising. So if you’d like to receive full promotional benefits as a sponsor of the biggest annual family-friendly event in town, get us your completed app by then. Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $3500 and include a complimentary booth space at the Fair on April 29.

• March 13 – is the last day to get your reservation in for the Smart-a-Thon. It’s a great opportunity to bring your business or non-profit to the table, so to speak. Did you know that two non-profits will win $500 each at the event and that one will win the Pot o’ Gold? So far we’ve got six teams: Team Portantino, Prom Plus, Rosemont, SIG Property Management, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Foundation and J’s Maids. Will you be their toughest competitor? The Smart-a-Thon is on Wednesday, March 15 starting at 11:30 a.m. at USC-VHH and includes lunch. It’s $40 per person or sponsor a table of four for $200. Proceeds go towards grants and educational projects in the Crescenta Valley. The Education Fund has awarded over $215,972 to date!

• March 15 – is the final day to purchase tickets for this year’s Day at the Races on Sunday, March 19. A collaboration of the CV Chamber, the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber and the CV Sheriff Support Group, it’s a fun day at Santa Anita Racetrack including barbecue lunch, nine exciting Thoroughbred races, parking and a special party area at the Top of the Stretch. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those 17 and under.

• April 8 – is the deadline for vendor booth applications for the Hometown Country Fair. This is our 12th year of putting on the Fair (on April 29), a free event that attracts thousands of residents of all ages. Get in on the fun by displaying your wares in our vendor marketplace. It’s $100 for a 10 x 10’ grass space or $195 for a pre-set EZ-Up, table and chairs. Nonprofits are welcome too at no cost (or $95 for pre-set space).

Other businesses and organizations around town have things in the works as well. To stay apprised of the latest events, sign up for our bi-weekly eblast. Go to our website, scroll down to the bottom, enter your email and click the Subscribe icon.