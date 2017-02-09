»Montrose Verdugo-City Chamber of Commerce

Changes in the 2017 Glendale City Elections

On Tuesday, April 4 residents of the City of Glendale will go to the polls to vote for city council, treasurer, city clerk, school board, GCC board and Measure L. However, this year there are some significant changes in the election. The Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) and the Glendale Community College District (GCCD) will hold elections for trustees who reside in specific geographic areas instead of having all the trustees run in an at-large election. To see a map of the proposed districts visit www.glendalevotes.org and click on “Find My District.”

What does this mean for the Crescenta Valley? Glendale Unified School District created five trustee areas: A, B, C, D, and E. Each elected GUSD board member must reside within a specific geographic district and be elected by the voters of that district. Glendale residents of the Crescenta Valley live in District A. Only representatives of areas B, C, and D are up for election this cycle. This means that Glendale residents will not be voting for our area’s GUSD trustee in this coming election. Jennifer Freemon, who is a current GUSD board member and currently resides in the Crescenta Valley, will be the District A representative for the next two years until her term is up.

This holds true for the GCCD trustee elections too. We live in District 1 and only Districts 2, 3 and 4 are up for election this cycle. Note: All of these changes will not affect city council, city clerk and city treasurer elections. These citywide offices will still be elected by an at-large vote. We will vote to fill three city council seats as well as the offices for city clerk and a treasurer. Confused? Want more information? The Montrose Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the city clerk’s office, will be holding an election forum on March 13 at the Sparr Heights Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. City Clerk Ardy Kassahkian will give an in-depth explanation of the changes that are occurring in this upcoming election, explain how the districts were picked and tell the Glendale residents of the Crescenta Valley what this means for us. After the forum there will be a meet and greet with all of the city council candidates to give you a chance to speak with each one of them directly. For more information regarding the election, log onto www.glendalevotes.org. On the GlendaleVotes website there are some great videos for you to watch and all the election information you need.

“Remember voting is one of our most important civic duties and we want to hear from you on April 4, 2017. Glendale votes and so should you!” said Ardy Kassakhian, MPPA, CMC Glendale city clerk.

Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce: Your source for all things local! Our mission is to actively support and enrich the community, vitality and pride of Montrose, to help preserve the historic district and small town atmosphere, to promote economic stability and positive, productive relationships within Montrose and the surrounding communities.

Upcoming Events

Candidates’ forum is on Monday, March 13 beginning at 7 p.m. at Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way in Glendale 91208.

Annual Community Awards Dinner is on Thursday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale 91208.

Election Town Hall is on Wednesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. at Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way, Glendale 91208.

April business mixer is on Wednesday, April 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Montrose Regenerative Cosmetic & Laser Center, 2355 Honolulu Ave., Ste 200 Montrose..