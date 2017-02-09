»Montrose Shopping Park News

Falling in Love Again … Montrose Style!

To meet and fall in love is one of the greatest joys in life. This Valentine’s Day is a very special way to open up your heart to new possibilities and reaffirm your commitment to those who are very special to you.

Everyday life exposes us to joy and pain pursuing our dreams, particularly in tinsel town. Since we are so close to LA, Montrose is planning a Valentine’s theme to parody the box office musical “La La Land” where a jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress (garnering 14 Oscar nominations).

It’s an ambitious project for Montrose and we have gathered the support of the local merchants to pull this off – something very Hollywood-esque! We hope you’ll come and join us!

We’re going to dance in the streets with Arthur Murray Dance Center, dress up with Veruca Salt, get glam with Allure Salon de Beauté and Merle Norman Montrose, and drink wine until we blush at Benitoite.

We want to inspire you to come to town, have a great time, and get in the spirit of Valentine’s Day where love is in the air. Follow us on Facebook @shopmontrose to see all the photos from the shoot and exclusive behind-the-scenes details!

This week’s Sunday Market features fresh Brussels sprouts, delicious dragon fruit, and La Crescenta homemade jams and jellies from Highland Farms. And while shopping, enjoy the always popular ragtime sounds of the Gremoli Band . . . you’ll love them! Don’t forget, most shops and restaurants are open during your visit to our Market.