Will You be My Valentine?

Love is in the air in the Montrose Shopping Park. Cupid’s arrow has struck our town, inviting you to come and enjoy the Valentine’s spirit. Many of our merchants are adorning their shops with hues of pink and red, offering you Valentine’s specials that can’t be beat.

Let’s start with the essentials: Valentine’s cards. Both Critters and Once Upon A Time Bookstore offer items for kids and adults. In addition to cards, Critters has cute little “love dove” note holders, encouraging you to leave sweet messages around the house.

Complete those Valentine’s cards with chocolates from Lara’s Gifts or nostalgic candy from The Montrose Candy Company.

Invite the Valentine spirit into your home with décor from Mountain Rose Gifts or romantic candles from Twigs & Things. If you’re interested in picking up a lifelong skill, try dance lessons with Arthur Murray Dance Studio. On Valentine’s Day, Arthur Murray is offering a free dance class to the community beginning

at 7 p.m. at 2260 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

If you’re looking for something more fancy, shop the Montrose Jewelry District. Ice your partners out with pendants, bracelets, necklaces, watches, earrings and anything your heart desires. There are plenty of quality options and always something good on sale.

Still need to book your dinner reservations? Do it at one of our acclaimed Montrose restaurants. Visit shopmontrose.com to find the perfect place for you and your sweetheart.

Stop by this week at our Sunday Market where we will feature incredible Novin saffron, green garlic, and cherimoya fruit. And while shopping, listen to the soothing sounds of guitarist Mark Achuff. Also, many of our Montrose shops and restaurants are open for your shopping and dining enjoyment.

Montrose is the place to be on Sunday!