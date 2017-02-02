Bingo!

We’re holding our second biannual bingo game this Saturday evening from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. Come on over for a chance to win $100 or more per game! We have lots of space in the hospital’s fourth floor community room and a computerized bingo program projected onto two big screens. Starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be pizza and drinks for purchase at a nominal fee. At 5:30 p.m. the first game will be called. Be sure to be in your seat by then because that game, sponsored by Crescenta Cañada Pet Hospital, pays $200! If you bring the coupon on page 6 you’ll get an extra card for this game.

Tickets are $10 for 10 games, two cards per game. You can buy them at the Chamber office today or tomorrow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or you can call us at (818) 248-4957 and we’ll place them at will call. Tickets will also be available at the door but we expect a full house so come on the early side. Families are more than welcome but only 21 year olds and up can collect winnings.

Proceeds from bingo support the programs and projects put on by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Examples are the Hometown Country Fair, 5K Fun Run, golf tournament, donations to community organizations and college scholarships. The Chamber operates on a frugal budget but there are overhead expenses that need to be met. While we strive to improve all aspects of life in our town, the Chamber’s main objective is to promote a vital business community. Whether you are a business owner or not, a thriving business climate has been proved to increase the quality of life in any community.

And so we heartily thank the sponsors who are supporting this fundraiser. These businesses and organizations are underwriting games, facilities and/or refreshments. Thank you to Glendale Federal Credit Union, Ruth & Skip McNevin from

Re/Max, Friends of Rockhaven and Vintage Valentine at the Rialto, JR Hardware Sash & Door, National Cremation Service, Glendale Kiwanis, Jeero Habeshian with Glencrest Team, American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 1614, Mike & Carolyn Baldwin, Kyle Studebaker with Prom Plus, Maluccio Company, Lynn McGinnis, Riley & Associates and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. The Valley Automotive Group, a consortium of 10 local repair shops including Bruce’s Automotive, Community Smog Center, One Stop Automotive, Allstate Automotive, Ken Daniels Automotive, Campbell’s Automotive, Jason’s Automotive, Corey’s Ind. Mercedes, Serge’s Automotive and Smith Bros. Brake & Wheel, will sponsor our final $400 blackout game.

So bring your friends and family to the Chamber’s Bingo Night this Saturday. It’s a fun, inexpensive way to spend the evening. Whether you win or not, you’ll be sure to go home smiling!

Upcoming Events:

Pre Smart-a-Thon mixer at Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. We’re doing an Oscars theme with a red carpet, paparazzi and movie-themed food like Spaghetti Western Spaghetti and “Godfather” Cannoli. Bring a prize for our raffle and tell the crowd about your business. And just like Brad Pitt, if your speech goes longer than a minute, the music might play you off.

Jackpot is up to $700! You must be present to win.