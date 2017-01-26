»Montrose Verdugo-City Chamber of Commerce

Glendale City Elections 2017

On Tuesday, April 7, residents of the City of Glendale will go the polls to vote for city council members, city treasurer, city clerk, school board of education members, Glendale Community College District (GCCD) board of trustees members and Measure L. For the first time in Glendale’s history, the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) and GCCD will hold elections for seats representing specific geographic areas (by-district elections). The two bodies adopted the by-area/district elections model to take effect during the April 4, 2017 election. To see a map of the proposed districts visit www.glendalevotes.org and click on “Find My District.”

If you don’t know what this means for you and the city, please read what Glendale City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian wrote regarding the upcoming elections: “It seems like the 2016 Presidential election was just yesterday and we’re already gearing up for Glendale’ s General Municipal Election on April 4, 2017. This will be one with a lot of offices up for election and a ballot initiative for voters to consider. But there’s more. For the first time in Glendale’s history, the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) and the Glendale Community College (GCC) District will hold elections for trustees who reside in specific geographic areas instead of having all the trustees run in an at-large election. This means that each trustee will be elected from a specific area where they live. Glendale Unified School District created five trustee areas: A, B, C, D, and E. Each GUSD board member must reside within a specific geographic district and be elected by the voters of that district.

“This means some important changes for our next election as some Glendale residents will not be able to vote for their area’s trustee in this coming election. Only Areas B, C, and D are up for election. If you reside within one of these districts (B, C, & D) you will be able to run for that specific seat and/or may vote only for one person who is a candidate within your area. GCC District also consists of five trustee areas: 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Only Areas 2, 3, and 4 will be up for election. Just as with the GUSD elections, if you reside within one of these districts (2, 3, & 4) you will be able to run for office or vote for only one of the individuals who is a candidate in your area.

“It’s important to remember that these changes will not affect city council, city clerk and city treasurer elections. These city-wide offices will still be elected by an at-large vote and all registered voters who live in the boundaries of the city may vote for up to three candidates running for city council, one candidate for city clerk and one for treasurer. In addition to all of these different offices and changes to how we vote, voters will also be considering a measure that will address term limits for council members. Measure L will limit council members to three terms totaling 12 years of service. More information on this measure and all of the candidates will be forthcoming on our city’s elections website – www.GlendaleCA.gov. If you’re interested in running for any of these offices, visit www.GlendaleVotes.org and learn more about what you will need to do to become a candidate in the April 2017 Election. Check out the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section or call us directly at (818) 548-4000. Nominations papers [were] available [beginning] on Jan. 5 and must be submitted by Jan. 26, 2017 in order for a candidate to qualify for the ballot. “Remember voting is one of our most important civic duties and we want to hear from you on April 4, 2017. Glendale votes and so should you!”

For more information regarding the election log onto www.glendalevotes.org. The chamber will be hosting an election forum on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

