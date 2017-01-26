Romancing in Montrose’s Trendy Restaurant Scene

Feb. 14 falls on a Tuesday this year; however, the restaurants in Montrose are ready for you beginning the previous weekend. The Montrose restaurant scene offers three blocks of family-owned trendy and ethnic choices. We’ve highlighted some and there are many others.

Your journey begins with breakfast. Picture a romantic street in Paris and stop at Gio’s Baguettes and More. Owner/operator Az prepares a Lilli latte to enjoy with your freshly baked croissant or an indulgent French pastry. Seeking a hearty beautifully plated breakfast? Black Cow delivers.

For lunch consider Mexican at historic El Charro or family friendly Pepe’s. In the mood for sushi? Blue Fish or Sushi Manstar. Pizza? Think Giuseppe’s or Big Mamas & Papas. Seeking a relaxed, lingering lunch? Visit Rest Farmhouse Inspired or The Tea Room for specialty salads and sandwiches. You can check out the gifts offered at both of these venues.

Make reservations early for your Valentine’s romantic dinner. Off Ocean View, be greeted by Fausto of Trattoria Allegria or go to Portobellos or Star Café for fine Italian cuisine. Feeling New American? Jim Collins’ Town Kitchen and Grill or Armen’s Benitoite. Think Spain at Casa Córdoba, Mexico at Corey’s beloved Joselitos, Cajun seafood at Cracking Crab.

Don’t forget romantic desserts. Head to Paradis for their handcrafted ice cream or Froyolife for a yogurt sundae. Top off the evening with a romantic glass of wine, craft beer or a cocktail at the Wine Cave, Thee Elbow Room or Basin 141.

After lunch on Saturday meet our Charlie Chaplin on the corner of Honolulu and Ocean View. Sweethearts – receive your complimentary rose from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and please take a photo.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, a special at the Harvest Market: Explore the innovative Toyota Mirai, a zero emissions fuel cell vehicle. Bring the whole family to pot your own free mini succulent and engage in a virtual reality experience exploring the Mirai’s hydrogen fuel cell technology. This week our Market features the country/western sounds of guitarist Eli Locke, fresh grapefruit, sweet potatoes and the absolute last opportunity for delicious grapes!