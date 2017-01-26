Please Welcome Our Newest Members

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce is growing every day. Please welcome our newest members.

Rest Farmhouse Inspired opened last July in the Montrose Shopping Park. Owners Kristina Evans and Theresa Rosette bring their experience as personal chefs, moms, and even spacecraft engineers to this rustic French café experience. Evans said they joined the Chamber “because we fundamentally believe in being active in the community.” And the community has responded in kind with favorable feedback of their gluten-free, Paleo, organic and sustainable menu items.

“We’re a safe haven for those with dietary restrictions,” said Evans, “and we’re chef-forward, meaning you have access to the chef. Our pastry chef Theresa will go the extra mile to design a cookie that your no-dairy/no-egg/no-gluten child can eat.”

Check out their seasonally changing menu at www.restfarmhouseinspired.com. You’ll find Rest Farmhouse Inspired at 2420 Honolulu Ave. Welcome to the neighborhood, Kristina and Theresa!

Sam’s Computer Service has been a trusted tech resource to the Chamber for years and now that they’re at their new easy-to-find location on Foothill Boulevard, they just may become your trusted tech resource as well. Owner Samuel Lee works on all computer makes and models, both PC and Mac. He’ll repair laptop, desktop and software problems. He can do virus removal, cable installation, data backup and recovery and one-on-one training. Prices are reasonable and service is quick. Plus they will come to you or you can bring your computer into the shop. Sam’s Computer Service is now at 2712 Foothill Blvd., ‘A’ next to Domino’s Pizza in La Crescenta. Or check out their website at www.samspcworld.com. Welcome to your new location, Sam!

Our third new member is Bealarmed Security owned by La Crescenta resident Blake Ackerman. Bealarmed provides quality alarm systems at affordable prices. Blake and his group provide installation and professional consulting customized to the specific security needs of your home or business. They have no long-term contracts (month-to-month), a labor rate you can appreciate and monitoring at nearly half the cost of competitors. They offer four different systems to suit your style, including the Concord 4, which can be controlled from the internet. If you’re looking to install or change your security system, look into www.bealarmedsecurity.com or call Blake Ackerman at (818) 523-2918. After 15 years in the security industry, best of luck with your new business, Blake!

Upcoming Events

Bingo tickets are on sale now! Drop by the chamber office to get your tickets and ensure your seat at the games on Feb. 4 at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. Hot off the presses: the final blackout game pays a whopping $400 thanks to our generous sponsor the Valley Automotive Group, a consortium of local automotive repair shops. Your $10 ticket gets you 10 games (two cards per game) and each game pays at least $100. Plus, you’re supporting the CV Chamber and all our scholarships, educational grants and community events. See the coupon elsewhere in this week’s paper for a special offer!

Our next mixer is at Bob Smith Toyota on Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come learn all about the Smart-a-Thon, meet new friends, network and eat lots of delicious food and drink!