New Year/New You!

Continuing our campaign to look and feel great in Montrose, we’re featuring Crossfit Crescenta Valley aka CF-CV.

CF-CV was opened in 2011 by Vaz Deravanesian. At a young age, Vaz recognized the importance of diet and exercise sharing that, “Genetically, I’m not very gifted. Both of my parents had open heart surgery. It was their heart complications that motivated me to stay healthy throughout my life.”

In fact, Vaz’s whole life has been dedicated to sports, personal training and coaching. At a young age, Vaz rigorously trained as a gymnast. He then became active in sports (mainly soccer) and, right after high school, he became a personal trainer. In 2011, the doors of CF-CV were opened with a mission to, “continue the path of helping people understand how to stay healthy and active even with the busy lifestyles we have.”

We had the privilege of joining the Wednesday night class at CF-CV and were inspired, to say the least. Everyone is friendly and there’s a real sense of community here. The trainers are professional and there’s plenty of fun equipment to get in shape. We spoke with longtime CF-CV member Jenna Olson, and were impressed to learn that she lives in San Diego, yet faithfully attends the Wednesday night class.

“I’ve been coming since it opened,” she said, “and will keep coming. It’s that good.”

For anyone interested, Vaz recommends coming in and starting simple with a 20-minute workout once a week. They offer a boot camp that focuses on building a foundation through stretching and enhancing your posture, then delving into one of the classes. For more information, visit CF-CV.com or drop by Crossfit Crescenta Valley in person at 2234 Honolulu Ave.

This week our Market features organic arugula, black and curly kale, and Satsuma mandarins. And while enjoying our fresh farm products and interesting hand-crafted Marketplace vendors, stop and enjoy the beautiful music of the Hill Street Jazz group . . . incredible sounds! Don’t forget, many Shopping Park restaurants and shops are open for your enjoyment and shopping needs. See you Sunday at the Market!

The Montrose Shopping Park Board of Directors