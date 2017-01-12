City Council in Your Neighborhood

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. the Glendale City Council is holding its first “City Council Meeting in Your Neighborhood” of 2017. The City Council Meeting in Your Neighborhood was started by city councilmember Zareh Sinanyan when he was mayor. The idea was to “join the Glendale City Council for a discussion in your neighborhood on topics that are important to you.” This particular council meeting will be a transportation and mobility summit. There will be presentations by Glendale’s Urban Design & Mobility Team, panel discussion by transportation professionals representing Metro, Metrolink, Eco-Rapid Transit and California High Speed Rail Authority and a City Council and community comment period.

There is a big push to build the California High Speed Rail system in California at a cost of at least $68 billion, which is well above the state’s $33 billion price tag that was approved by voters in 2008. If this seems exorbitant to you, this is your chance to voice your opinion. There will also be many other topics covered at the meeting as well regarding transportation and mobility within the City so please come out and join the conversation. It will be held at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center (John Stauffer Auditorium), 1420 S. Central Ave., Glendale; parking with be validated.

This City Council meeting is not the only way you can participate in your community. There are many other ways as well. Here are a few other choices:

Wilderness Workday. From Glendale Parks & Open Spaces: “Who knew that these two great holidays (National Granola Bar Day and Squirrel Appreciation Day) fell on the same day? Well now that we know, we have to celebrate with our Wilderness Workday at Deukmejian Wilderness Park. Granola bars will be served as part of our snack offerings and we might observe a squirrel or two during our morning of tree watering, invasive plant removal and tree planting. We will have work for all ages and abilities and you don’t have to be a fan of granola bars or squirrels to participate. No need to register, just show up at 8 a.m. and join the celebration. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Wear sturdy shoes, a hat and protective clothing. Bring your water bottle, sunscreen and gloves. For more information, call Glendale Parks & Open Spaces at (818) 548-3795.”

You can also attend the Martin Luther King Jr., Togetherhood Breakfast also at the Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital & Health Center at the John Stauffer Auditorium. It will be led by Dr. Gerda Govine, senior diversity and inclusion consultant and proactive master of developing, implementing and evaluating communication strategies that lead to transformational change in all sectors of society. She is a diligent facilitator with more than 20 years experience who leads groups to think differently about complex situations while engaging and supporting relationships of mutual value and interests. Sounds like the perfect person to speak on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Seats are limited so RSVP attendance to Lauren Bow at lbow@glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-4844.

Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce: Your source for all things local! Our mission is to actively support and enrich the community, vitality and pride of Montrose, to help preserve the historic district and small town atmosphere, to promote economic stability and positive, productive relationships within Montrose and the surrounding communities.

Wilderness Workday is on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon at Deukmejian Park, 3429 Markridge Road in Glendale/La Crescenta.

February business mixer is on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rest Farmhouse Inspired, 2420 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

Installation and Community Awards Dinner is on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Dr., Glendale 91208.

