The Hidden Treasures of Thompson Court

Nestled between Honolulu and Florencita avenues you’ll find a treasure trove of beauty services guaranteed to help you look and feel your best this New Year.

Let’s start with an adjustment from Dr. Marta Laughlin, chiropractor. Dr. Marta focuses on stress-related physical problems including car accidents and other occupational symptoms. Enjoy the gentle care and calm ambiance Dr. Marta provides while achieving long-term health and wellness. Visit drmartalaughlin.com for more information.

Continue the day with a facial from Silky Skin and the Skin Care Center. Enjoy a relaxing treatment as your skin transforms from dull to glowing. Elsa McCarthy of Silky Skin offers fruit enzyme treatments, microdermabrasion, oxygen infusion and more to address those blemishes and fine lines, restoring your skin to its youthful potential. Book an appointment at Silky-Skin.net.

Take a short walk across the way to the vibrant Dia De Los Muertos-themed April Ray Salon for a haircut and color. Classically trained in Beverly Hills, April Ray and her staff bring innovative techniques to each and every client. They offer men’s and women’s haircuts, ammonia-free hair coloring and rare haircare products. Book an appointment at (818) 468-4078. A neat fact about the hair salons of Thompson Court is that April Ray bought the studio from Tomas who now works at Farrago Beauty across the courtyard.

With decades of experience, Farrago offers its own line of haircare products creating the perfect combination “to nurture, protect, and beautify your hair.” You can learn more about Farrago and book an appointment online at farragobeauty.com.

For more permanent solutions to hair, visit Descanso Electrolysis. With over 25 years of experience, DE offers professional and permanent hair removal for men and women of all skin types giving you the freedom from unwanted facial and body hair. Call (818) 249-5489 to book a free consultation.

These are just a few of the businesses in Thompson Court. We invite you to enjoy the tranquil courtyard setting and check out these shops to help you look and feel your best this New Year.

