Bronwyn & Hastings Love Montrose!

With the New Year, we want to dedicate our articles to the people who make Montrose special. Montrose wouldn’t be the charming town it is today without you. To kick off 2017, we’re featuring Sparr Heights storyteller Bronwyn Schramm and her Golden retriever Hastings.

Tell us a little bit about yourself. “I’ve lived in Sparr Heights all my life. My mom bought the house in 1948 so her parents could retire with her in California. I’m a part-time storyteller. The stories are folktales and the songs folk tunes as well.”

What’s an ideal day in Montrose? “I often walk up to Montrose on a Sunday, look around at the Farmer’s Market, and get a Paradis ice cream ‘for lunch.’”

What are your favorite restaurants? Places to shop? “El Charro! I joke that I’ve been eating their tacos since before I was born. Great food! Seasoning Alley is casual and has great food. Giuseppe’s makes a fine pizza. Andersen’s Pets – Hastings gets his grooming there from Frank.”

What’s Hasting’s favorite thing to do in Montrose? “Well … he likes to walk, sniff and ‘leave p-mail.’” We go visit at Grayson’s Tune Town where he is the unofficial mascot. If people want to stop and pet him along the street, that’s all good, too! We always stop at the Vietnam War Memorial to pay our respects and he has a treat.”

What’s one thing about Montrose that most people don’t know? “That there is so much there! Someone once said that if she couldn’t find it in Montrose, it wasn’t necessary… I’d say come check out the stores and see what’s there. You might find a nice, quiet place to shop without the chaos of a mall and a big parking lot.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add? “Do remember that Montrose has the first memorial for the fallen in Vietnam and this is the founding place of National Flag Week.”

To learn more about Bronwyn and listen to her stories, visit hmfront.wix.com/bronwyn-schramm…

Our Sunday Harvest Market and Marketplace reopens this Sunday, Jan. 8. Come stroll the Market, shop the stores and enjoy Montrose Shopping Park’s many fine restaurants and cafés. Happy New Year!

