»Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce “Our Business is Your Business”

A few bits of year-end and year-beginning news:

Happy New Year Crescenta Valley!

Sadly, the Verdugo Hills Golf Course has officially shut its doors. Hopefully local golfers and Frisbee golfers were able to get one last game in before the end of 2016. Chamber President Kaipo Chock said, “The community has been hit with a big loss at the closure of the course.”

Keep in mind the restaurant at the golf course, Tee’s on the Green, is still open for business. Owner and CV Chamber member Gail O’Connell promises to keep those incredible burgers and draft beers available until at least the end of January. So stop by and spend some time at a local institution. One day it may be gone for good.

In business news, effective Jan. 1, 2017, the minimum wage for all industries was raised to $10.50 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees and shall remain at $10 per hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees. The minimum wage shall be adjusted on a yearly basis every January ongoing until the $15 minimum wage is achieved for each category in 2022-23. Please check with your professional advisors on how this change will impact your business.

For a free download of the “white paper” put out by the California Chamber of Commerce regarding New 2017 Laws Affecting California Employers, drop us a line at info@crescentavalleychamber.org.

Our popular bingo night is coming. This time it will be bigger and better than ever at the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Community Room on Saturday, Feb. 4. Sponsoring a game is one of the best branding values out there. For only $100, your business can sponsor one of 10 games. Your name will be in the program, in promotional materials and, if you like, you can speak for a minute about your business at the event. You can even call the bingo game! Let the community know you support the Chamber and its many activities including scholarships, grants and community advocacy. Sponsorships are limited so call or email the Chamber very soon at (818) 248-4957.

Deadline for reserving a spot at this year’s installation lunch is Monday, Jan. 9. Please register at www.crescentavalleychamber.org/installation. We will install the 92nd Chamber board of directors and distribute grants to the following Mary Pinola/CV Chamber Education Fund awardees: Ahead with Horses, CVHS Instrumental Music Program, Dunsmore Elementary, Fremont Elementary, Glendale Clean & Beautiful, CVHS Prom Plus, Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, Rosemont Middle School, St. James the Less School and YMCA of the Foothills. Come learn a little about how these organizations are improving the quality of life in the Crescenta Valley. The luncheon takes place Thursday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at Angeles National Golf Course and costs $40.

May you have a prosperous and joyous 2017!