DGF Benefits from Delta Kappa Gamma

The Epsilon Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a philanthropic organization that supports and promotes women in education, recently completed a special project by filling 60 Jared Boxes. These are shoebox-size plastic boxes filled with small gifts, toys and games for pediatric cancer patients. The boxes bring smiles to recipients and act as a special diversion for these children as they receive chemotherapy.

This chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma donated the boxes to the Desi Geestman Foundation (DGF), a local non-profit organization affiliated with the City of Hope. DGF was created by Ileana Geestman after cancer took the life of her young daughter Desi. When Desi was a patient at the City of Hope, Ileana said she noticed that many of the patients and their families were struggling emotionally and financially. Desi asked her mother to “do something” to help after she died. Ileana started the Desi Geestman Foundation provides economic and emotional assistance, such as temporary housing, funeral assistance, transportation for treatment, medical supplies and wish fulfillment.

The Desi Geestman Foundation needs continuous support and accepts any tax-deductible donations to allow the continuation of their work. The Foundation is a non-profit organization. To learn more, phone (818) 249-1105 email igeestman@4desi.org.