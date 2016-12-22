Jeff Laughrey brought CV Weekly to his second visit to the mystical weeklong art festival, Burning Man. Joining him were his dad (Fred Laughrey) and Jeff’s wife (Suzanne Laughrey) for their first trip. Out there, they call first timers “virgins.”

Jeff shared, “The trip will go down as the top five things I have done in my life. As a fourth generation resident of La Crescenta, I wanted to share a photo of us at Burning Man with the community.”

CV Weekly loves to travel! Take us along on your next trip and send us a photo. You may find yourselves on the pages of the community’s favorite newspaper.