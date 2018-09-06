CV Weekly On The Move!!

Lukas Fullner and Ivan Tyler standing in front of the entry of their Boy Scout Camp. Troop 319 spent last week at Camp Fiesta Island located in Mission Bay, San Diego. What makes this Boy Scout Camp truly spectacular is that it offers the scouts the opportunity to earn any ocean related merit badges. Offered were classes on how to operate a jet ski, wind surfing and deep sea fishing just to name a few. As always the scouts brought with them copies of the C.V. Weekly to enjoy during their down time.

