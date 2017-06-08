ALG Authors & Illustrators Visit Edison Elementary

In its continuing efforts to give back to Glendale, the Assistance League of Glendale brought the Authors & Illustrators program to Edison Elementary School in Glendale. Six authors and/or illustrators visited each class with their fun and inspiring presentations to encourage reading and writing over the summer months. Alexis O’Neil invited the students to enact her book “The Recess Queen,” which turns the recess bully into a kind fun jump rope friend.

O’Neil’s presentation of the true story of how a boy won a kite contest to fly a string over Niagara falls to start the workings of a bridge over the river from Canada to the USA was also enacted by the students. It is a true story of how this boy won the contest and the $10 prize in the 1800s. Each class was mesmerized with her stories.

As members of the Assistance League continue to visit all the schools in the Glendale Unified School District, they will present a check to each school’s library to buy books of their choosing.

The presentation was made on Thursday to the principal of Edison by the outgoing and incoming ALG chairmen.

Submitted by Danette ERICKSON