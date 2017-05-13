Fiji President Presents Special Award to Local Couple

In 1989, while celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in Fiji, Dr. Jerold Beeve and his wife, Dorothy, met many Fijian people with severe eye problems. Dr. Beeve, an ophthalmologist who lives in La Cañada, gave two of his own pairs of glasses to a man struggling to see. As a result of that trip, and the realization that so many of the Fijian people suffer from extreme eye problems, the Beeves created the Beeve Foundation for World Eye & Health to provide otherwise unavailable eye care to desperate people in Fiji.

The Foundation’s medical team has completed 25 annual trips to Fiji, helping over 3% of the population, the majority of them legally blind. The most recent, and extraordinarily successful, trip was completed in September. It resulted in 489 eye exams, 832 pairs of glasses being dispensed, 159 cataract extractions with lens implants, six corneal transplants, and other procedures. Over the 25 years, what began as a gift of two pairs of glasses has become sight-saving for over 30,000 Fijians.

Upon their return home from the latest trip, the Beeves received word that the President of the Republic of Fiji, his excellency major-general (retired) Jioji Konusikonrote, would be presenting them with a special award at The Order of Fiji Investiture Ceremony on Feb. 24.

The ceremony was held at the President’s mansion overlooking the ocean. A 25-piece band was playing and awardees were instructed on how to curtsy or bow properly to the President. There were about 38 others who received awards for varying contributions to the country of Fiji.

As the band played the national anthem, the President appeared wearing his uniform and medals. He thanked everyone for their dedication to the people of Fiji. The awardees and their guests enjoyed a feast of food and met the President’s wife and many other dignitaries, including the U.S. Ambassador to Fiji.

In addition to the founders of the Beeve Foundation for World Eye & Health, Dr. Jerold Beeve and Dorothy, being highlighted so were the medical team, board of directors, pharmaceutical companies that donated or discounted supplies for 25 years, and resorts and hotels that sponsored the teams.

On some of the 25 annual trips to Fiji made by Dr. Jerold and Dorothy, their sons, Scott Beeve, M.D. and Gregory Beeve, M.D. joined them. Scott, also an ophthalmologist, performed many exams and surgeries. Greg, an internist, examined patients and prescribed medications as deemed necessary. The Beeves’ granddaughter, Emily, went on a trip with the team and helped patients with vision testing and eyeglass selection. Their story encompasses five generations of one family donating their time and talent.

Over the 25 medical mission trips, the statistics total: 28,603 eye exams, 27,714 glasses dispensed, 1,756 cataract extractions with lens implants, 55 corneal transplants, and 1,005 other procedures. For over 30,000 Fijian patients, the Beeve Foundation medical teams have been life changers.